Bills Could Release 2023 Draft Pick Before Ever Playing a Game: Insider

The Buffalo Bills will start the 2024 season with a very different look in their wide receiving corps, bringing an almost entirely new set of receivers after a major offseason overhaul.

But one of the few players remaining from last year’s team could face a major challenge in making the final roster, an insider writes. Justin Shorter was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but missed his entire rookie season after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason finale and being placed on injured reserve.

Shorter has struggled to stand out in this preseason, and Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle now believes he will face a battle to make the final 53-man roster.

Justin Shorter Has Tough Competition for Final Spot

Maiorana wrote that the Bills have the top of their wide receiver depth chart set with Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins. There could only be one roster spot remaining at wide receiver, and veteran Marquez-Valdes Scantling would “presumably” earn it due to his guaranteed contract, Maiorana wrote.

That could leave Shorter on the wrong side of the bubble, even if the Bills choose to keep six receivers instead of five. Maiorana wrote that Shorter has been “pretty invisible” throughout training camp.

“If that happens, is that group done, or will the Bills consider keeping six,” Maiorana wrote. “Would it be Tyrell Shavers who makes the team? He has done some nice things in practice but he’s done nothing in the first two games, with the caveat that the QB situation has been, to put it mildly, troublesome so it’s tough to evaluate.

“What about 2023 fifth-round pick Justin Shorter who has been pretty invisible in practice and the games? And then there’s KJ Hamler and Andy Isabella, whose best path seemed to be as a return man but neither has impressed in that area.”

The Bills have some openings in their wide receiving corps after top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis left during the offseason.

Special Teams Could Be Deciding Factor

If Shorter does make the final roster, his ability on special teams could be the deciding factor. Prior to Shorter’s injury last year, Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the Buffalo News that special teams appeared to be Shorter’s avenue to making the roster.

“A lot of times that’s how guys, they get that jersey on game day and so they’ve got to know the offense or they got to know the defense and ultimately at some point they’re going to be in the game and Josh Allen is going to have to throw to him,” Beane said. “So a lot’s on him. We believe in him. You can see he’s a pretty good-looking dude. You like the build and so we just got to work with him. … We think there’s some good upside.”

Shorter was a highly touted receiver in high school, ranking as the No. 1 prospect in 2018. He had a productive career at Florida, making 95 receptions for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons.