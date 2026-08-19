Bills WR Keon Coleman Handed Harsh Prediction After Injury

The Buffalo Bills‘ receiver room could be one to watch ahead of roster cutdown day.

Buffalo will have some tough roster decisions to make, as there are some veterans on the roster bubble. During training camp, Keon Coleman is dealing with a foot injury, and now theScore’s Alex Chippin and Caio Miari have named the former second-round pick a cut candidate.

“Unless he can beat out Joshua Palmer for the No. 3 receiver role, Coleman might be done in Buffalo. His recent foot injury won’t help, either,” the article read. “Inconsistencies on and off the field marred the Florida State product over his first two seasons, and he enters his third year with a modest 960 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 23 career games. Upon taking over for Sean McDermott in January, new Bills head coach Joe Brady guaranteed that Coleman would have a role going forward, but talk tends to be cheap early in the offseason.”

Coleman being cut would be a surprise, as it’s more likely Buffalo could trade him for a late-round pick. But the foot injury could very well hinder his chances at making the 53-man roster.

Buffalo selected Coleman 33rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he has struggled, recording just 38 receptions for 404 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.

Coleman Dealing With Foot Injury

During the Bills’ first preseason game, Coleman suffered a sprained foot/toe, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.

“Bills WR Keon Coleman diagnosed with sprained foot/toe in preseason opener, per source,” Wolfe said. “Coleman, who was seen in walking boot today, to miss practice time but HC Joe Brady indicated he didn’t have much concern. It’s been a strong spring/summer for Coleman. He scored a TD Saturday,” Wolfe wrote on X.

After the game, Brady wasn’t too concerned about Coleman’s injury.

They were both good. (Coleman) and DJ were both good talking to them after,” Brady said. “Again, we’ll see what the medical ends up looking like.”

Whether or not Coleman will be available for Week 1 is unclear, but the injury is bad news for the receiver who’s battling for a roster spot.

Coleman Facing Make-or-Break Season for Bills

The Bills selected Coleman in 2024, and it hasn’t panned out.

Bills owner Terry Pegula called him out after the playoff exit, and Coleman knows he’s entering what he calls a make-or-break season.

“None of them going to come lace them up and try to stand in front of me,” Coleman said this spring. “People are going to say what they want to say. At the end of the day, my job is to come out here, put my cleats on, strap them up and prove my worth here.”

If Coleman struggles again, he will likely be a cut or trade candidate for the Bills.

Buffalo takes on the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in its second preseason game.