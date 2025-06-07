5 Key Moments in Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Relationship

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got married to his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, on Saturday, May 31, in a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. One could say it was love at first sight, because the two were engaged for less than a year before getting hitched.

So, when did Allen and Steinfeld first make headlines together? Here are five key moments in the couple’s courtship.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s First Public Sighting

There was already talk that Allen and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, had broken up, and those were confirmed when the quarterback was seen out with Steinfeld. On May 23, 2023, the New York Post published photos that showed Allen was leaving a black SUV with Steinfeld close by.

A few days later, the two were photographed out again in New York City, so they really went “public,” so to speak, in May of 2023. They capped off the month on another date in the Big Apple at Sushi By Bou in Chelsea. Michael Sinensky, the restaurant’s founder, posted a photo on Facebook of the couple together at the restaurant.

Steinfeld Gets Friendly With Allen’s Mom

In October 2023, Steinfeld was seen at the Leveled Up Buffalo shop in East Aurora, New York, with Allen’s mother, Lavonne. The two were getting some items and were kind enough to take a photo with the store’s owner, Lindsey Vega, which ended up on Instagram.

So, at this point, it was apparent that Steinfeld was being welcomed into the family. That’s always a good sign.

The Couple Exchanges an Interesting Gift

Steinfeld went public about a little gift mishap in October of 2024, saying in her “Beau Society” newsletter that she and Allen got each other the same chef’s knife in different colors for Christmas.

“After we exchanged our knives lol, he told me there’s an old wive’s tale that if you gift your significant other a knife you have to pay for it, otherwise it signifies the severing of a relationship,” she wrote in the newsletter, according to Sports Illustrated. “So we exchanged quarters so we didn’t have that bad omen.”

The Two Get Engaged

From kitchen knives to an engagement. The two announced their engagement on Nov. 22, 2024, on Instagram by sharing a photo from Allen’s beautiful sunset proposal.

Allen took his break from the Bills when they had a bye week in November of 2024 to propose to Steinfeld on a California cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It was certainly a proposal worthy of coming from the reigning MVP.

Husband and Wife

Finally, husband and wife. The two got married on May 31 and are officially wed. The theme of the wedding, as noted by Brides magazine, was a black-and-white color scheme, “positioning large arrangements of white flowers throughout the outdoor ceremony space.”

Brides also noted that, “The dress code may have also directed guests to dress in neutral tones, as the majority of attendees were pictured in black attire. During the ceremony, a few guests held white parasols to shield themselves from the sun.”

Also, the couple said “I do” under a tented canvas structure, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.