Bills Rule Out Top Offensive Player for Critical Week 5 Game

Khalil Shakir Dealing With Injured Ankle

Shakir suffered an ankle injury in the team’s blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, but was able to finish the game. He was unable to participate in practices on Wednesday and Thursday before McDermott ruled him out on Friday.

With Shakir out, the Bills will likely lean more heavily on their wide receiver group. After the departure of Diggs in a trade with the Texans, the Bills adopted what they have called an “everybody eats” approach where the ball is spread out evenly to a larger group of players.

The approach has worked, with five players making eight or more receptions for the Bills this season. But Shakir has played the most important role, and losing him will be a major blow to the team, noted Kyle Silagyi of SI.com.

“Shakir is one of the most reliable pass-catchers on not only Buffalo’s roster, but across the entire NFL, setting the league record for most consecutive regular-season targets caught last week,” Silagyi wrote. “The thus far little-used Curtis Samuel looks set to fill in for him in the slot, but his rapport with Allen will be difficult to replicate.”

The Bills could get some key returns, with linebacker Terrel Bernard and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson still able to return for Sunday’s game. The Bills were without both in the blowout loss to the Ravens, which saw Baltimore rush for 271 yards.

Bills Face Important Test

The game against the Texans could serve as a critical test for the Bills, who lead the AFC East. The Texans were a top pick to win the AFC South and come into the game with a 3-1 record, as do the Bills.

The game also gives the Bills a chance to bounce back after the rough performance against the Ravens. McDermott said during his Friday appearance on WGR 550 that his team needs to perform at a higher level if they want to compete against the top teams.

“We didn’t perform at a level that would have allowed us to win the game, and that’s playing and coaching both,” McDermott said. “That’s what I’m talking about when I’m talking about perform. So that’s something we can control and you can’t always control the result. But if you perform at a level that gives you a chance to win. That’s, that’s what you can control.”