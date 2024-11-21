Bills Urged to Replace Veteran CB With Younger Talent

The Buffalo Bills struck gold at the trade deadline last season, bringing in veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas and watching him become a cornerstone of the defense for the remainder of the season.

Douglas returned to a prominent role this season, but a report suggests that the Bills may need to start looking for the eventual replacement for the 29-year-old cornerback. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine urged the Bills to pursue Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton, who will be a free agent after this season and could give the Bills a more long-term solution in their secondary.

Changes Coming for the Bills Douglas has been a stalwart in the secondary for the Bills this season, starting all 11 games and making 44 total tackles with five passes defensed. But Ballentine suggested that the Bills may need to re-evaluate their secondary this offseason, especially with Douglas headed to free agency. “The Bills’ re-worked secondary has held up pretty well this season, but there’s still going to be some work to do in the offseason,” Ballentine wrote. “One of the first questions they’ll have to answer is whether they want to re-sign Rasul Douglas. The veteran has played well enough in Buffalo, but he’ll be 29 years old and has taken a step back.” Ballentine suggested Fulton, three years Douglas’ junior, could be a good target for the Bills.