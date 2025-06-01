Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Seen at the Altar in Rehearsal Photos

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finally got his ring — but first he had to go to practice.

Leaked pictures showed Allen and soon-to-be wife Hailee Steinfeld standing at the altar at their wedding rehearsal on Friday. The pair remained tight-lipped about details of their wedding, but Bills teammate Dion Dawkins revealed that it was taking place on Saturday and several members of the team left Buffalo to join Allen in California this weekend.

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Spotted at Wedding Rehearsal

TMZ shared pictures on May 31 from the couple’s wedding rehearsal, which took place on Friday. As the report noted, Steinfeld wore a short dress and Allen had on a tan suit as they practiced for the actual ceremony on Saturday.

“Allen’s not taking the chance of getting sunburnt in the California heat … holding up an umbrella to keep from burning up out there,” the report noted. “Steinfeld got flirty with her man in the shade … laughing and leaning in for a smooch — and, it’s easy to see that these two are super ready to make a lifelong commitment to one another.”

The report did not reveal exactly where the wedding was taking place, but did confirm that the pair were tying the knot in Allen’s native California. Allen popped the question to Steinfeld last November, during Buffalo’s bye week, at an outing in California. The pair have been dating for close to two years, first being spotted together during the offseason in 2023 and quickly getting serious. The pair live together in Allen’s home near Orchard Park during the Bills season and in California during the offseason. Though they have largely avoided the spotlight and did not give any public details about the wedding, Dawkins said in a March appearance on Good Morning Football that it would take place on the final day in May. “Josh Allen is one of those guys, you know he sealed that deal,” Dawkins said. “And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.” Another report revealed that Allen and some Bills teammates jetted off to California after the team’s final voluntary practice this week. They are due back for more voluntary practices next weeks before mandatory minicamp starts in mid-June.

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Support Each Other’s Work