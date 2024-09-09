Bills Announce Major Update on Josh Allen After Injury Against Cardinals

Facing a short week and a trip to face a division rival, the Buffalo Bills avoided the worst-case scenario for Josh Allen’s injury.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on September 9 that Allen would be able to take the field for the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen has been cleared to practice Monday and play in the game Thursday,” shared reporter Joe Buscaglia in a post on X.

Allen had hurt his left, non-throwing hand during a fourth-quarter touchdown run in Sunday’s 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills quarterback went airborne to avoid Cardinals safety Budda Baker and fell hard to the turf, landing on his hand.

Though he appeared to be in discomfort, Allen had the hand taped and was able to finish the game.

Josh Allen Said He Was ‘Not Worried’ About Injury

Though he needed X-rays on the left hand after the game and could not immediately say if he would miss time, Allen had told reporters he was not worried about the injury.

Allen also admitted that he was taking a big risk in leaping over a great defender like Baker and that he would need to curtail the risky plays in the future.

“The first rushing touchdown, I kind of lowered the shoulder, knowing that was a corner,” the Bills quarterback said of his first touchdown, via ESPN. “Second time, I knew it was Budda, and Budda’s a good player and he’ll lay the boom on you, so I decided to go up and over, but probably can’t make a living doing that, but here we are.”

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins was still impressed with the play, though he too admitted it was worrying to watch the franchise quarterback go airborne to get into the endzone.