Ravens 1st-Round Rookie DB Fires Shot at Bills QB Josh Allen

If you’re going to have goals, you’d might as well aim high.

That’s likely the primary explanation behind Baltimore Ravens rookie Malaki Starks’ latest comments about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Selected by the Ravens with the 27th overall pick in the first round of this year’s draft, Starks will likely be penciled in as the team’s new starting free safety alongside Kyle Hamilton — and he’s already gunning for Allen.

“I want to get Josh Allen,” Starks said when asked which NFL quarterback he’d like to intercept first, via Beacher Report.

Allen Is Fresh From Winning NFL MVP Honors

Allen’s 2025 MVP season was a masterclass in how to be an elite dual-threat QB. He led the Bills to a 13–4 record and their fifth consecutive AFC East title, throwing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and a career-low six interceptions. He also added 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

His 41 total TDs marked his fifth straight season surpassing 40, a feat no other player in NFL history has achieved. Under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Allen led an offense that scored 30 or more points in 12 regular-season games, including four games with over 40 points, setting a franchise record with 525 total points.

Beyond his eye-popping stats, Allen’s season was filled with unique achievements. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to net a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game during Buffalo’s December 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

A week later, he made history again by throwing for three TDs and rushing for three more in a single game against the L.A. Rams, a first since the NFL-AFL merger. Allen also led the league in QBR at 77.3 and had the lowest percentage of plays resulting in a sack, fumble, or interception (4.2%) since the merger, showing incredible efficiency and Grade A decision-making.

Thus, if Allen is in top form again this coming season, picking him off ain’t gonna be easy.

Following his MVP season, Allen signed a six-year, $250 million contract extension with the Bills, potentially reaching $330 million with bonuses, making it the largest contract in NFL history at the time. Despite a narrow 32–29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, it was still a season to remember.

Malaki Starks Will Have an Opportunity to Intercept Josh Allen in 2025

Former Georgia S Malaki Starks is coming for Josh Allen The rookie wants to pick off the current NFL MVP 😈 (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/1Tk7fElPBw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 7, 2025

That was then and this is now, though, and the Bills and Ravens are set to square off again during the 2025 regular season. So, barring injury, Starks will definitely get his chance.

Overall, since 2020, the Bills have won three of the four matchups they’ve played against the Ravens, including both playoff games. The Ravens’ sole victory came in the 2024 regular season.

Most recently, the two squared off in the AFC Divisional Round, when the Bills narrowly defeated the Ravens 27–25. Allen scored two rushing touchdowns, and the Bills’ defense forced three turnovers, including a critical fumble recovery by linebacker Terrel Bernard. A dropped two-point conversion pass by tight end Mark Andrews in the final minutes sealed the Ravens’ fate.

Starks had better hope he has better hands than Andrews had in that game if he wants to make good on picking Allen off.