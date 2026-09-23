Bills Should Keep Tabs on News Surrounding Former 1st-Round Receiver

The Buffalo Bills are off to a hot 2-0 start and don’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

Josh Allen is looking like the same old Josh Allen, and Joe Brady has the team playing at a different level than previously seen during the Sean McDermott era.

However, you can’t help but wonder whether the Bills will be buyers during the NFL trade deadline, and if so, for whom?

That person could be an unlikely name — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Bills Should Keep Tabs on News Surrounding Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr., who was drafted fourth overall by the Cardinals in 2024, hasn’t lived up to expectations.

In fact, not only has he not lived up to expectations, but it looks like he doesn’t fit first-year head coach Mike LaFleur’s offensive scheme in Arizona and hasn’t gotten much opportunity with just four targets through two games.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote more on the situation with Harrison and the Cardinals, writing, “Execs around the league are wondering whether the Arizona Cardinals could explore trading 2024 No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.”

Graziano then added more context, saying, “They have a new coaching staff and a new offense. Harrison is extension-eligible after this season, and as of now, the Cardinals would have a hard time paying him based on what he’s shown in the league so far. It’s worth watching out for a potential change-of-scenery deal in this case.”

Perhaps Buffalo, with the uncertainty behind DJ Moore’s ability to stay healthy, makes a bold move for a player with untapped potential.

Should the Bills Make a Trade for Harrison?

For one, the Cardinals would have to be open to the idea of shipping away their former No. 4 overall pick in the first place.

Arizona hasn’t made it publicly known that they’re open to listening to trade offers for Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Bills should only make a trade if it’s the right price.

The Cardinals would understandably want more than what most teams are willing to offer for a struggling wideout, but if it makes sense for the Bills, then Brandon Beane should at the very least make a call and see if something can be worked out.

Christian D’Andrea of For The Win listed the Bills as a potential landing spot for Harrison, writing, “The Bills lack dynamic sideline targets beyond D.J. Moore, who is 29 years old and has already missed time due to injury this season. Is Harrison just a bigger name Keon Coleman? Maybe! But the upgrade from Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett to Josh Allen would be like watching a rocket escape the surly bonds of earth.”

“Joe Brady’s offense has clicked early, but there’s no such thing as putting too many playmakers around an MVP quarterback. After dealing a second-round pick to land Moore, Buffalo could jump back into the fray with a similar deal at this year’s deadline.”

If Arizona is reluctant to give up Harrison for a Day 2 and possibly a Day 3 pick, it should entice the Bills to make a move. He was a top ten selection for a reason, and he likely just needs a change of scenery.

And no better place to go than Buffalo with Josh Allen throwing you the ball.