Ex-Bills All-Pro Called ‘Best Bargain’ for Struggling Dallas Cowboys

One former Buffalo Bills star could still be an answer for an ailing NFL defense.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put former Bills All-Pro inside linebacker Matt Milano at the top of his list of the best “bargain” free agents teams could still sign after the NFL trade deadline — and the best fit for the struggling Dallas Cowboys.

“A few years ago, many regarded Matt Milano as one of the league’s most well-rounded three-down inside linebackers,” Moton wrote on Wednesday. “In 2022, he made the AFC All-Pro roster, recording 99 tackles (12 for loss), 10 pressures, 1.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. But after that year, Milano struggled to stay on the field. Between 2023 and 2025, he missed 30 games. That said, the versatile linebacker suited up for 12 contests last year, registering 67 tackles (seven for loss), 3.5 sacks and allowing a 77.4 passer rating in coverage. Milano’s contract expired at the end of the 2025 term, and he hasn’t resurfaced with another team. Eight months out of action, the 32-year-old may be healthy enough to contribute in a rotational role.”