Star Bills Linebacker Named Surprise Cut Candidate as Training Camp Nears

But Kay noted that last year’s injury could put him at risk, noting that Milano is “still far from fully healthy” with uncertainty if he will ever regain his previous form. Releasing Milano could also clear the way for some of Buffalo’s up-and-coming linebackers to take on a more significant role, he wrote.

“The 29-year-old is only a season removed from a career-best 2022 campaign—one in which he amassed 99 tackles (including 12 for a loss), 11 pass defenses, three interceptions (including one returned for a score), two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks while earning All-Pro honors—but he went down for the final 12 games of last season with a fractured leg, marking the second time in the last four seasons that he missed a large chunk of action,” Kay wrote.

Kay acknowledged that Milano would not fit the traditional profile of a cut candidate, having just turned in a career-best season before he was injured last year.

“Buffalo has invested a hefty amount of capital in each of the last three drafts into the linebacking corps—including using a pair of third-round picks on Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard—and could turn Milano’s starting spot over to one of those promising youngsters,” Kay wrote, adding that the Bills would save close to $10 million this year by cutting Milano.

Bills Optimistic About Matt Milano’s Return

The Bills have not given any indication that Milano could be at risk of losing his spot on the roster. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on June 11 that Milano was able to return to some limited practice activities and praised the work he had put in during the offseason.

“Credit to Matt and what he’s been able to do with our training staff,” McDermott said. “The work he’s put in, he’s so focused. He was focused before this. I feel like he is even more focused, if that’s even possible, now.”

McDermott also expressed optimism that Milano would be able to participate in full by the time training camp starts in July.

“Hopefully, he’s at a spot where when we open up, he’s available,” McDermott said. “It’s just a matter of putting it one day at a time and trying to put practices back to back.”

The Bills have already parted ways with a number of key veterans on defense, clearing cap space by releasing cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer in March. The Bills also allowed fellow safety Micah Hyde to leave in free agency, though the veteran has expressed some interest in returning to the team for 2024.