Former Bills Fan-Favorite Announces Sudden Retirement

The Buffalo Bills took an axe to their roster to shift toward a younger, and more cap-compliant team ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Amid multiple cuts, veteran center Mitch Morse‘s release was the biggest surprise.

At the time, Morse still had one season left on his $19.5 million contract. The former Bills team captain had anchored the offensive line for quarterback Josh Allen since 2019.

At age 31, he had shown no signs of slowing down, appearing in all 18 games. However, Morse’s cap hit for the 2024 season was $11.47 million, the ninth largest on the team. Cutting Morse saved the team $8.47 million with a $3 million cap hit. The starting center didn’t remain jobless for long. The Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Allen told reporters of Morse’s departure, “I absolutely love Mitch with every ounce of my being. He’s one of the greatest dudes in the entire world and I truly mean that. And if you talk to anybody else, they’d say the same thing. A lot of wisdom that he had. I wish him nothing but the best in Jacksonville.”

While Morse, 32, remained as reliable as ever, appearing in every game during the 2024 NFL season, he announced his sudden decision to retire on Thursday, March 6.

Mitch Morse Thanked The Bills in His Retirement Statement

Speaking to reporters after signing with the Jaguars last March, Morse admitted his release from Buffalo “definitely hurt,” but understood the “business side.” Morse also noted his excitement to reunite with head coach Doug Pederson, who got canned after the Jaguars finished year 4-13.

Morse shared a heartfelt message to each franchise he’s played for in his retirement statement. He wrote, “The things I’ll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field. Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly.”

“I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and the Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children, Kennedy and Deacon, for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement.”

Former Bills safety Micah Hyde commented, “Congrats brother!” Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins wrote, “Mitches toe 🤝🤝🤝 love you brother was a honor to go to battle with u . Keep mitches Elbow safe for the boys ❄️❄️❄️.”

Mitch Morse’s Wife Penned a Heartfelt Goodbye To Buffalo After His Release

Caitlin Morse posted a heartfelt letter to the place she called home for the past five years after her husband’s release. She wrote on Instagram, “Dear Bills Mafia & WNY, I’m not good with words or good byes so I’m gonna get right to the point. I want to thank yall for welcoming Mitch(& our family) with open arms.

“We are so thankful for our time spent in Buffalo & we are beyond grateful for all the amazing memories, love & support from yall. You will forever hold a very special place in our hearts. Until our paths cross again. God Bless ❤️💙.”

Following Morse’s retirement announcement on Thursday, Caitlin reposted the veteran’s message on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “So proud.”