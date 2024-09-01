Bills Face ‘Unknown’ Over Status of Key Player on Offense

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the start of the 2024 season with a big question mark behind Josh Allen.

Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky suffered a knee injury in the team’s preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 17 and was held out of the final preseason game. The Bills went on to add two veteran quarterbacks for the remainder of the preseason, Ben DiNucci and Anthony Brown, but released both ahead of the roster deadline and instead signed former New York Jets quarterback Mike White.

It’s not clear whether Trubisky will be back in time, USA Today’s Nick Wojton noted.

Mitch Trubisky Spotted in Knee Brace

Wojton noted that Trubisky’s status remains “unknown” with one week left until the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. While he was able to return to practice this week, Trubisky could still face limitations, Wojton noted.

“However, it’s not just that cut and dry with [Trubisky’s return to practice],” Wojton wrote. “Trubisky returned during a limited time period when the media was able to watch practice. It seems possible that after that, Trubisky did not do much.”

Wojton added that Trubisky “was spotted still wearing a large brace on his leg” at practice this week.

The Bills signed Trubisky this offseason after a two-year stint with the Steelers, where he initially won the starting job in the 2022 season before being replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky served as Allen’s backup in Buffalo during the 2021 season and was well-liked by the team’s coaching staff.

Mitch Trubisky Struggled in Preseason Action

Even if he is able to return in time for the season opener, Trubisky could face competition for his job as the team’s No. 2. The veteran quarterback struggled in the team’s first two preseason games before suffering the injury, leading some analysts to suggest the Bills could look for a replacement.

WGR 550 reporter Joe DiBiase suggested after the preseason win over the Steelers that the Bills could bring in veteran free agent Ryan Tannehill to back up Allen.

“If no starting job becomes available to him via injury, Ryan Tannehill would be a significant upgrade for the Bills at backup QB,” DiBiase shared on X. “This is a 3 win football team if Trubisky had to play.”

Tannehill has been open about the idea of returning to the NFL, but said in a July appearance on the “Scoop City” podcast that he wants to wait for the right opportunity.

“Right now, I think it’s going to depend on situation,” Tannehill said. “At this point, I’ve been blessed to play 12 years and be where I’m at, so I’m not just going to continue to add years to add years. I want to be in a situation that I feel really good about. I’m not ruling anything out, but it’s going to have to be the right situation for me and my family.”

The Bills could also elevate White to serve as Allen’s backup. White has started seven games in his NFL career, completing 62.6% of his passes in his career for 2,219 yards and nine touchdowns with 13 interceptions.