Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message to Buffalo Bills Amid Comeback Rumors

The Buffalo Bills could get a future Hall of Famer bolstering their defense.

Buffalo is one of the top teams in the NFL and is off to a 2-0 start. However, over the past two weeks, the Bills’ defense has been an issue.

Buffalo will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Ndamukong Suh Wants to Play For Buffalo Bills

Ndamukong Suh was one of the most dominant defensive tackles of his time, and he’s open to ending his retirement.

Suh officially retired from football in 2025, but last played in 2022. He had a dominant career, and since retiring, there hadn’t been much talk of him returning. Yet with Aaron Donald returning, Suh has considered coming back, and it appears he wants to play for the Bills, as he posted a video on TikTok.

Hall of Famer Ndamukong Suh says he’s ready to come out of retirement and play for the Bills “I’m ready to put that work in. Just say the word and I’m there.” Aaron Donald 2.0? https://t.co/9LqP9Danav pic.twitter.com/ZtPlFIncck — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 27, 2026

“Yo, Josh, you really want me to come out of retirement? I’m ready to put that work in, just say the word and I’m there. Playoff time, baby. Bills Mafia, let’s go,” Suh said in his TikTok video.

Suh’s TikTok video came after Josh Allen called for him to come out of retirement, which he had some interest in.

“Well, how about you just put on a jersey for us and stop the run?” Allen said with a smile.

“Nobody’s invited me,” Suh responded. “I’ve always had to be against you guys versus with you. But I’d love to, man. They can pull me out of retirement like AD (Aaron Donald). … Let’s do it.”

Allen claimed he would show the interaction with Bills GM Brandon Beane. And now Suh went public on his TikTok, wanting to play for the Bills, so perhaps there is something there.

Suh made just over $168 million in his career and is a Super Bowl champion. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2010.

Buffalo’s Defense has Struggled

The Bills hired Jim Leonhard as their defensive coordinator in hopes of revamping their defense.

However, through two weeks, the Bills’ defense has struggled, but Jim Leonhard has confidence the group will get better.

“I think it’s inconsistent right now,” said Leonhard. “We’re kind of a boom or bust defense, and that’s not okay long term. That’s not sustainable. When things have gone well in a drive, I think we’re pretty much either three-and-out or touchdown right now over two games. Obviously, that’s not a sustainable way to win and play good defense throughout the course of this season. …

“(Our play) is not clean enough and when that happens, you’re going to give up touchdowns, and you’re going to make games more interesting than they need to be.”

The Bills will host the Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.