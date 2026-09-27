Josh Allen Urges $168 Million Super Bowl Champ to End Retirement for Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his best recruiting pitch to a former NFL superstar. Allen is focused on taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, but this did not stop the Bills quarterback from attempting to get another star to Buffalo.

NFL legend Ndamukong Suh conducted an interview with Allen for Sky Sports which was posted on September 25. Prior to the interview, Allen jokingly inquired about Suh ending his retirement to join the Bills.

Suh revealed that he had been covering the Bills as a media member.

“Well, how about you just put on a jersey for us and stop the run?” Allen said with a smile.

Suh responded by jokingly referencing Aaron Donald ending his lengthy retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams.

“Nobody’s invited me,” Suh responded. “I’ve always had to be against you guys versus with you. But I’d love to, man.

“They can pull me out of retirement like AD (Aaron Donald). … Let’s do it.”

Allen remarked that he was going to show Suh’s response to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“You heard it here first,” Allen added. “…Oh, we weren’t even rolling for that?… Alright, he said it.

“I’m going to show this to Beane real quick.”

Bills News: QB Josh Allen Makes Recruiting Pitch to NFL Legend Ndamukong Suh Before Chargers Game

Something tells us Allen was more serious with his pitch than Suh. The 5-time Pro Bowler has not played in an NFL game since the 2022 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Suh has $168 million reasons to stay retired. This is how much money the star pass rusher earned during his NFL career.

Suh was also part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

Through the 1st 2 Weeks, the Explosive Bills Lead the NFL in Scoring

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To start the season, the Bills offense have taken a lot off pressure off the team’s defense. It is a small sample size, but the Bills lead the entire NFL by averaging 38.5 points per game.

Bills head coach Joe Brady believes there is still another level the unit can get to this season.

“I mean, with the crew that we have, I’m pissed every time we don’t (score a touchdown),” Brady said during a September 23, media session, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m being honest, and that’s not a cocky (statement). You know, it’s hard to score in this league. It is hard.

“I don’t even play, right? But, I believe in the men in that locker room, you know? So, whether it’s sustainable or not, it’s like, ‘Hey, what do we have to do this week?’ Brady continued.

“And, we’re going to do everything we can to find ways to get in the end zone. I didn’t think we did a good enough job of that Week 1, so it was important last week for us to find ways to get in the end zone.”