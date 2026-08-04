NFC Playoff Contender Keeping Tabs on Former Bills WR Stefon Diggs: Report

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still sitting on the free agent market a week into training camp, but that could maybe be coming to an end soon.

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler was told that the Washington Commanders are “monitoring” Diggs.

“The Commanders are still in see-what-we-have mode at receiver, but I’m told free agent Stefon Diggs is on the radar,” Fowler wrote on Tuesday. “Washington is monitoring the situation with Diggs, who’s intrigued by the chance to play in Washington (he’s from the area). Let’s see how things play out, but it seems like this is a realistic option as the sides keep in contact. Diggs is coming off a 1,000-yard season during which he barely played half the offensive snaps in New England and rehabbed a torn ACL from the previous offseason. He believes he could be better this year.”

Diggs Played Four Seasons With the Bills

Diggs played for the Bills from 2020 to 2023 before Buffalo traded him to the Houston Texans. The 32-year-old receiver played 66 games for Buffalo recorded 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. When the Bills traded for Diggs, many people shook their heads because Buffalo had to part with a first-round pick in the 2020 draft. However, Diggs quickly established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL during his first year with the team. Without Diggs, likely, Josh Allen wouldn’t have made the leap he did in 2020, ultimately becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Diggs still has a lot left in the tank to give to a team. He just helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl last year and helped Drake Maye leap, as he did with Allen six years ago.

Could the Bills Still Bring Back Diggs This Season?

Even though Buffalo traded for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, giving up a second-round pick to do so this offseason, there could still be a chance that Diggs could come back to the Bills.

Head coach Joe Brady doesn’t have any intel on whether the Bills are pursuing Diggs but didn’t rule it out.

“I don’t know anything about him returning,” Brady told Kay Adams on Saturday when asked if Diggs could return to the Bills. I know [Brandon] Beane always has the mindset that we are always out there roaming. I love the way our receiver room is rolling right now and the confidence they are playing with and the connection they are rolling with.”

The Bills might be waiting to see how training camp plays out before they decide whether to bring Diggs back, but that could be too late. If the Commanders are serious about acquiring Diggs, he should consider signing with them as quickly as possible to ensure he has a spot in the NFL this season.

There are still a handful of veteran receivers available on the open market if the Bills decide they need to add one more and Diggs isn’t available, like Keenan Allen.