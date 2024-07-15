Veteran NFL Executive Blasts Bills QB Josh Allen as ‘Overrated’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen landed No. 3 on ESPN’s ranking of the league’s top signal-callers, but not everyone around the league is a fan.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen conducted a survey of top league executives for players at all positions, then added in research and film study to come up with position-by-position rankings. Allen landed third among quarterbacks, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Allen did not win over everyone, with some sharing candid criticism of the Bills quarterback’s play style and propensity for taking risks.

Josh Allen’s ‘Brilliance and Inconsistency’

Breaking down the rankings for ESPN, Jeremy Fowler noted that Allen was a polarizing pick. He was the only quarterback other than Mahomes to receive a first-place ranking from league executives, but also got some votes outside the top five.

“Allen’s blend of brilliance and inconsistency has left voters with mixed feelings,” Fowler wrote.

Many of the unnamed executives quoted said that the Bills take both the good and bad from Allen — with the good outweighing it most of the time. Some noted that the Bills have fallen short of their Super Bowl aspirations during Allen’s tenure, but it doesn’t seem to be the quarterback’s fault.

Execs, coaches, scouts rank Top 10 QBs *Josh Allen still great but fatigue setting in. 'Immense talent but too many mistakes'

*Lamar finally cracks Top 5. Long overdue

*Stroud best-ever debut

*Goff rises, Hurts/Lawrence fallhttps://t.co/xNx0clRMzK — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 15, 2024

“He leaves you wanting more a little bit,” an AFC executive said. “But if you’re picking who you want to have to lead your team, he’s going to be second or third for most people. The ceiling is still really high. And I don’t really feel he was the reason the Bills haven’t been able to finish.”

But some took a more critical view, pointing to Allen’s turnovers. Fowler noted that he has thrown 78 interceptions and had 59 fumbles since coming into the league in 2018.

“One of the more overrated players in the NFL,” another veteran NFL executive told ESPN. “Immense talent but he makes a lot of mistakes. He’s underdeveloped at winning at the line of scrimmage, tends to lock on to targets, more of a thrower than precision passer, forces throws into traffic.”

Bills Quarterback Worked to Improve His Game

Allen has acknowledged criticism of his turnovers, often placing blame on himself after losses. He has also been working to improve his game, teaming up with a California-based sports science company called Biometrek this offseason to work on his mechanics.

As Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle reported, the company recorded Allen’s throwing motion and broke it down to identify any inefficiencies and work with him to improve.

Allen said he was forced to tweak his throwing motion last season after suffering a nagging shoulder injury, but didn’t want the changes to turn into a bad habit.

“I wouldn’t call it a complete overhaul of my throwing motion, but definitely some things to work on and clean up,” Allen said. “Anytime you go through something like that, sometimes it’s gonna feel really good, sometimes it’s not gonna feel really good. It’s just like changing your swing in golf, as long as you’re trusting it and you keep working on it, each and every day results will come.”