NFL Makes Big Announcement on Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the chance to send his team to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than three decades, and could also take home the league’s top personal honor while doing it.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Allen was one of five finalists for the league MVP award, which will be announced in February.

The other candidates include Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Josh Allen Lost Frontrunner Status

Allen was seen by many as the favorite to win MVP through much of the season, with the Bills quarterback leading his team to a fifth consecutive AFC East title and cutting back on turnovers that plagued him in past years.

The odds flipped late in the season, however, as Jackson was named to The Associated Press All-Pro first team while Allen earned second-team honors. The voters that name the All-Pro team are the same group that decides the league MVP, putting Allen at a disadvantage over Jackson.

Allen finished the season completing 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns with just six interceptions, a career-low. He added 531 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns on the ground, adding a receiving touchdown on a lateral from wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Allen also became the first player in league history to record 40 or more touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.

Allen does have the backing of some former quarterbacks, including beloved former Bills player Ryan Fitzpatrick. Earlier this month, Fitzpatrick told the team’s official website that he believes Allen deserves the honor for leading the Bills to another AFC East title despite predictions they would take a step back. The Bills parted ways with several key players in the offseason, including top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

“Just all the certain uncertainty that surrounded the team in general, Allen has been one of the constants over this run,” Fitzpatrick said. “Josh has allowed his team to exceed expectations this year.” Former NFL quarterback and 2016 MVP winner Matt Ryan also took up the stump for Allen, saying he believes the Bills quarterback is the most valuable player to his team.