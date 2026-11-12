Bills Land Durable Award-Winning 300-Pound Vet Amid 1st Moves After NFL Trade Deadline

It has been a busy week for the Buffalo Bills as the team continues to make moves following the NFL trade deadline. After months of NFL rumors, Buffalo made a big splash by acquiring safety Amani Hooker in a late deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Less than 24 hours later, the Bills announced two additional roster moves. Buffalo released cornerback A.J. Woods to make room for a familiar face.

The Bills signed guard Nick Broeker to the team’s practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman was originally selected by Buffalo in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Prior to rejoining the Bills, Broeker spent the majority of his NFL career with the Houston Texans, appearing in 12 games. Heading into the NFL, Broeker was known for his durability.

The guard played in 47 games at Ole Miss and did not miss one contest during his four seasons with the Rebels, per a statement released by the Bills announcing the signing.

In addition to his durability, Broeker earned second team All-America and first-team All-SEC honors at Ole Miss in 2022.

Let’s dive into the latest Bills news and rumors.

Bills News: Will New Safety Amani Hooker Play This Week vs. Jets?

The Bills face a decision on Hooker’s status for the team’s upcoming matchup against the New York Jets. Will Hooker play against the Jets and if so, how many snaps will the veteran receive?

Hooker indicated that he plans to suit up against the Jets, but head coach Joe Brady hinted that his snap count will depend on how the preparation leading up to the game unfolds.

“He’s played a lot of football,” Brady said of Hooker during a November 11, media session, per the Bills official website. “Sometimes it’s just about learning the terminology.

“… We’ll just take it day by day and see how much he can process and how fast he can, and what he can handle to be able to go out there on the road and be able to communicate.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Major Trade With Titans for Amani Hooker

Count Josh Allen as a major fan of the Bills’ last-minute move to acquire Hooker. Buffalo had been linked to numerous moves to improve the team’s defense, but the Hooker news broke just hours before the buzzer sounded on the NFL trade deadline.

“The belief is there, and going out and adding the guy who leads the league in interceptions right now, that’s something that anybody’s going to be happy about,” Allen said of the new addition, per BuffaloBills.com “Our front office did what they did, and we’re extremely excited to have him.

“We’re trying to get him as in tune with our culture. Obviously, the defensive scheme, that’ll come, but making sure that he’s feeling a part of the team as quickly as possible and feeling like a Buffalo Bill.”

The Bills are a 7.5-point favorite against the Jets in the latest NFL odds, per FanDuel. Following the trade, Buffalo is now the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +550.