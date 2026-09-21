Bills Eye Move for Speedy Playmaker Amid Injury News Days Before Chargers Game

The Buffalo Bills are considering some insurance options at wide receiver with multiple players battling injuries. DJ Moore’s status for the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers remains uncertain.

Keon Coleman also briefly left during the team’s win over the Detroit Lions but was able to return despite the injury.

If the latest Bills news is any indication, Buffalo may be preparing for Moore to miss time. The Bills hosted two former SEC wide receivers for a workout on Monday, September 21, per the NFL transaction wire.

One of these wideouts includes former LSU playmaker Chris Hilton Jr., who ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash time before going undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft.

Here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein outlined Hilton’s outlook as a pro prospect.

“Hilton has build-up speed to take the top off defenses, averaging 19 yards per catch during his career,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Hilton. “He had a troubling lack of production, though, making just 41 catches in five seasons.

“There are basic route corrections he can make to better open underneath throws. He has adequate ball skills downfield but comes up empty when contested,” Zierlein added.

“When you combine his sparse production with his injury history, it doesn’t inspire confidence, but speed sells, giving Hilton a chance to outplay his draft slotting.”

Hilton posted 41 receptions for 780 yards and six touchdowns during his college career at LSU.

Let’s take a look at the latest Bills news.

Bills News: Buffalo Hosted 2 Wide Receivers for Workouts Amid Injuries

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The Bills also hosted wide receiver Shedrick Jackson. Time will tell if Buffalo will end up signing either receiver.

Jackson previously had NFL stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. The wideout played at Auburn prior to attempting to solidify himself as an NFL receiver.

DJ Moore Injury News: Will Bills WR Play This Week vs. Chargers?

Moore is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained against the Lions. The playmaker’s status for Week 3 remains uncertain, and the Bills have been vague about Moore’s chances to play.

“One of the perks of the Thursday night game, not a lot of perks, but one of the perks of it is you do get that long weekend, and guys will recover,” Bills head coach Joe Brady explained on September 18, per Pro Football Talk. “So we don’t practice again until next Wednesday.

“No different than any other — we’ll see how these guys are going to recover and how their body will take it. As you guys who have been around DJ or know DJ’s past, he’s as tough as they come. So, if he can be out there, he’ll be out there.”

Chargers vs. Bills: Buffalo Is a 7-Point Favorite Over Los Angeles

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The Chargers have surprisingly started the season at 0-2. Buffalo is a sizable 7-point home favorite against Los Angeles in the NFL odds, per DraftKings.

It will be worth watching whether Josh Allen has a lack of playmakers amid injuries as the Bills take on the Chargers.