Bills Abruptly Cut Ties With 25-Year-Old Vet in Change of Heart Days Before Jets Game

The NFL trade deadline came and went, but the Buffalo Bills are still making moves. Buffalo announced two additional roster moves following the NFL trade deadline.

The Bills are welcoming back a familiar face. This meant that one of the team’s veterans is now looking for a new team.

Buffalo signed guard Nick Broeker who the team initially selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. Broeker later had a stint with the Houston Texans playing in 12 games from 2023 through 2024.

To make room for Broeker, the Bills cut ties with cornerback A.J. Woods. The 25-year-old defender was unable to carve out a role with Buffalo.

It also marks the second time Woods has been released by Buffalo in a matter of weeks. The Bills signed Woods to the team’s practice squad on October 6, but released the corner a little more than two weeks later on October 21.

Buffalo then re-signed Woods but are now once again cutting ties with the cornerback. Since 2024, Woods has had stints with the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons prior to joining the Bills.

Let’s take a look at the latest Bills news and rumors.

New Bills Safety Amani Hooker Plans to Play vs. Jets Just Days After Trade

Buffalo had been kicking the tires on potential moves to improve the team’s defense. The Bills found their man by striking a last-minute trade with the Tennessee Titans for Amani Hooker.

Buffalo’s newest defender made it clear that he plans to play this week against the New York Jets.

“At the end of the day, it’s football,” Hooker noted on November 11, per ESPN’s Nick Suss. “Every team runs Cover 4. Every team runs Cover 2 and Cover 3.

“So it’s really just about terminology and what they call different things and how they play certain looks. I’m going to play on Sunday. I’ll be ready to go.”

The Bills are 7.5-point road favorites against the Jets, per FanDuel.

Bills News: CB A.J. Woods Has Already Had 2 Stints With Buffalo This Season

It would not be a surprise if the Bills reunite with Woods once again at a later date. Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Woods.

“Woods is missing the size and length to stay outside, so he will need to prove that his quickness can override his average speed from the slot,” Zierlein noted in his pre-draft profile of Woods. “He’s patient from press and has adequate short-area footwork to stay close to most routes.

“When he falls behind, he’s unlikely to make up the difference against NFL competition. Jump balls can eat him up against receivers with size,” Zierlein added.

“Overall, his athletic ability appears to be good enough for consideration, but there might be too many holes for defensive coaches to poke in his game.”