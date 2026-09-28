Bills $11 Million Playmaker Bracing for NFL Punishment Before Patriots Game

Despite a somewhat sloppy performance, the Buffalo Bills escaped Week 3 with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bills running back Ty Johnson was one of the standout offensive players in the victory.

Johnson caught a potential touchdown pass on fourth down only for the play to be called back on a holding call. Unfortunately, the news could be getting worse for Johnson.

Not only was the touchdown negated, but Johnson is facing a potentially hefty fine from the NFL. Johnson punted the football into the stands which results in a fine, per NFL rules.

The rule is related to fan safety as the NFL does not want a player to accidentally injure someone in the stands. Johnson faces a $8,357 fine unless it is a second offense in which case the playmaker would owe $14,328.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker revealed that the NFL fined him $8,000 for a similar celebration after Week 1. Fines aside, Johnson was heavily involved in the Bills passing game during his season debut.

The running back posted four receptions for 50 yards against the Chargers.

Here’s a look at the play which could prove costly for Johnson.



Bills HC Joe Brady on Ty Johnson: ‘I Told Him We Have All the Trust in the World in Him’

Johnson made his season debut after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury. Bills head coach Joe Brady expressed confidence in Johnson moving forward.

“He’s played a lot of football for us,” Brady said of Johnson, per WGR 550 Sal Capaccio.

“I told him we have all the trust in the world in him….glad to get him back.”

The Bills Overcame 5 Turnovers in Win vs. Chargers in Week 3

Johnson is entering the final season of a two-year, $5 million contract. The Bills veteran has earned more than $11 million over his NFL career, so the running back will have no problem paying the potential fine.

The bigger question is the Bills offense which had an inconsistent performance after a hot start to the season during the first two outings. In particular, the Bills were able to overcome five turnovers, something Brady is unlikely to want to try to accomplish again.

“I hated it, you know, but it was perfect in terms of as we’re building our football team to be able to look back and say, OK, guys, we’re later down the line,” Brady said after the Bills’ win over the Chargers, per Yahoo Sports.

“It’s like, hey, guys, it wasn’t perfect early. So what? Let’s keep going.”