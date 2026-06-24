Bills Look to Make $39M Decision on 1st Round Pick Before Season Opener

The Buffalo Bills are no different from the rest of the NFL when it comes to being tight on money and wanting to extend their key players. Buffalo, according to OvertheCap.com, is sitting at just around $9.7 million in available cap space (as of June 24th) and have a huge decision to make when it comes to re-signing former 2023 first-round pick, guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

Torrence, 26, has been a staple at right guard for the Bills, starting in all 17 games since his rookie season back in 2023. Heading into the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million rookie deal, ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg provided an update on extension talks between Torrence and the Bills.

Bills Look to Make $39M O’Cyrus Torrence Decision Before Season Opener

According to Getzenberg, there is ‘interest from both sides’ to get an extension done.

“There has been interest from both sides in keeping the Bills’ starting right guard for the past three seasons around for years to come,” Getzenberg wrote. “Unlike last year, when Buffalo addressed a variety of contract extensions in the spring, it prioritized deals impacting this upcoming season. Torrence was present for all of the offseason workouts open to the media and, as far back as January, expressed his understanding of the business side of the league. General manager Brandon Beane has a history of getting extensions done just before or early in the season.”

Spotrac has O’Cyrus Torrence valued at $13.1 million per year, with him projected to sign a three-year, $39 million extension.

Spotrac used Ben Bredeson, Landon Dickerson, Jon Runyan, and Damien Lewis as “comparable players” when they signed their extensions.

“We’ve selected the following players based on their age, contract status, and statistical production to compare O’Cyrus Torrence to,” Spotrac wrote. The Bills will have to free up some cap space, but getting an extension done is doable and likely a priority for Brandon Beane this offseason.

“He’s done an excellent job, been a three-year starter for us,” Beane said regarding Torrence. “We’ll keep each conversation internal, but proud of CyBo. Love him, and he’s a guy, of course, you’d love to keep if you can make the economics work.”

Torrence is Vital for Josh Allen, Bills’ Long-Term Future

For someone who played in 1,129 offensive snaps and allowed only one penalty, O’Cyrus Torrence was a major reason why the nfl.com/stats/team-stats/offense/rushing/2025/reg/all” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Bills led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (30) last season.

But as Josh Allen gets older, the hope is he won’t have to use his legs as much and feel more comfortable sitting in the pocket and making those wow throws.

“There’s going to come a time in his career where his legs aren’t going to be able to do what he can do, and he’s going to have to become a true pocket passer,” Bills head coach Joe Brady said.

Regardless, having someone up front like Torrence would be a major help for Allen, and Beane knows he wants him to stay in Buffalo long-term.