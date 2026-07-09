Training Camp Buzz for ‘Overlooked’ Bills Rookie WR

There isn’t really a better situation for a rookie wide receiver than the one Buffalo Bills rookie Skyler Bell finds himself in.
The Bills have zero returning answers in their wide receiver room they can rely on, with that group now led by WR1 D.J. Moore after a trade with the Chicago Bears.
That leaves the door open for Bell to carve out his own role, right from the start, and do so on a team that seems like it’s just 1 or 2 decent wide receivers from being Super Bowl contenders.
Did we mention he gets to work with an NFL MVP quarterback in Josh Allen — a quarterback dying to let the ball fly downfield if only he had the horses?
Skyler Bell Churning Up Buzz Before Training Camp
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Bell at the top of his list of overlooked NFL rookies creating training camp buzz just weeks out from the start of training camp.
“Before the draft, the Buffalo Bills traded for wideout D.J. Moore, and the former Chicago Bears standout is expected to serve as Josh Allen’s new No. 1 receiver,” Knox wrote on July 8. “Plenty of eyes will be on the growing connection between Allen and Moore in training camp, but don’t be surprised if Skyler Bell steals some of the attention. The fourth-round pick out of UConn is an explosive (4.4-second 40-yard dash) playmaker who can move around the formation and create big plays after the catch. Bell racked up 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season, and his skill set will make him a terrific addition to Joe Brady’s offense … he can fill a valuable role as a contributor who can get open quickly and make plays in space.”
High Praise Before NFL Draft for Skyler Bell
Bell was a player picking up steam headed into the 2026 NFL draft.
“Skyler Bell is a small-school wide receiver with a skill set that translates smoothly to the NFL as a slot or movement/motion Z receiver,” Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He offers alignment versatility, mismatch creation, and yards after the catch. Against Power-4 competition, he proved he belonged on the same playing field.”
Bell, 6-foot and 190 pounds, had 69 receptions for 755 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2 seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to UConn.
In 2025, Bell had a breakout season and was named a Unanimous All-American after racking up 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games. In 2 seasons with the Huskies, Bell had 151 receptions for 2,138 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Bell is an inside/outside target with adequate size and field-stretching speed,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He has the tools to beat press quickly and the acceleration/cut quickness to open clean windows. While he’s sudden in and out of his break points, his route-running can be a tad mechanical at times. Bell’s catch focus appeared sharper in 2025 but his career drop total rivals his touchdown total. The TDs left on the field due to underthrown passes at UConn will turn into NFL touchdowns with an accurate passer. Bell’s speed and upside should make him a productive starter.”
Training Camp Buzz for ‘Overlooked’ Bills Rookie WR