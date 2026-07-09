Training Camp Buzz for ‘Overlooked’ Bills Rookie WR

There isn’t really a better situation for a rookie wide receiver than the one Buffalo Bills rookie Skyler Bell finds himself in.

The Bills have zero returning answers in their wide receiver room they can rely on, with that group now led by WR1 D.J. Moore after a trade with the Chicago Bears.

That leaves the door open for Bell to carve out his own role, right from the start, and do so on a team that seems like it’s just 1 or 2 decent wide receivers from being Super Bowl contenders.

Did we mention he gets to work with an NFL MVP quarterback in Josh Allen — a quarterback dying to let the ball fly downfield if only he had the horses?

Skyler Bell Churning Up Buzz Before Training Camp

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Bell at the top of his list of overlooked NFL rookies creating training camp buzz just weeks out from the start of training camp.