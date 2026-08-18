Pair of Former Bills Defensive Players Visit Division Rival Ahead of Season

The Buffalo Bills could see a pair of former players soon play for a heated rival.

With the season around the corner, NFL teams are looking to bolster their 53-man roster and add some more experience. There are still some veteran players available, and the New England Patriots could look to sign a pair of former Bills.

Patriots insider Mike Reiss revealed on X that New England had DaQuan Jones and Shaq Thompson in for a visit.

“The Patriots had veteran free agent DT DaQuan Jones and free agent LB Shaq Thompson in for visits (different from tryouts). Veterans who have played a lot of football,” Reiss wrote on X.

A visit is more serious than a tryout, as New England wanted to show them around the facility. Veteran players tend to take more visits than workouts, but it appears no deal has been made with either of them.

Jones has spent the last four years with the Bills. The defensive tackle appeared in 12 games last season, recording 22 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, and an interception.

Thompson, meanwhile, signed with the Bills in June and was expected to be a backup player. Yet, due to injuries, Thompson became one of the most important defensive players for the Bills, and many fans had hoped he would re-sign. Thompson finished the season recording 56 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

Thompson Wanted to Return to Bills

Although Thompson wasn’t a marquee signing, he was a huge part of the Bills defense last year.

After the Bills were eliminated, Thompson spoke to the media and made it clear he wanted to return to Buffalo.

“I would love to play here,” said Thompson during his end-of-season press availability. “I told [Brandon Beane] this is my number one priority. But I definitely gotta weigh my options out, you know, cause I definitely want to start. I know I’m a starter in this league. And I know my leadership—that it could be enhanced, to me, anywhere. So I hope it’s here.”

Thompson then took it a step further, saying he is trying to return to Buffalo.

“Trying to,” Thompson wrote on X, replying to someone asking him to return to the Bills.

However, the Bills drafted Kaleb Elarms-Orr and it appears Buffalo isn’t too keen on bringing back Thompson.

Buffalo Signs Veteran DT

The Bills did sign a veteran defensive tackle on Tuesday.

Buffalo signed seven-year NFL veteran Greg Gaines. The 30-year-old has spent the last three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is expected to compete for a backup job behind projected starters Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, and T.J. Sanders.

Gaines was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Los Angeles. He spent four years with the Rams, including winning Super Bowl LVI before signing with the Buccaneers.

Gaines recorded 23 tackles and 2 sacks last season. In his NFL career, Gaines has appeared in 108 games, starting 34, recording 186 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 16 tackles for a loss.

As the corresponding move, Buffalo released defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote.