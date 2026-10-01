Philip Rivers Drops Truth Bomb on Bills’ Decision to Hire Joe Brady Over Him

The Buffalo Bills have cruised out to a 3-0 start in the 2026 campaign, as many of the changes they made over the offseason appear to be working out. Perhaps the biggest of the bunch was the Bills decision to promote their former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, to be their new head coach after Sean McDermott was fired at the conclusion of the campaign.

While Buffalo ultimately ended up staying close to home with its decision to promote Brady, it cast a very wide net when it came to its search for a new head coach, with former quarterback Philip Rivers being among the folks they talked to about the opening. Ultimately, Rivers didn’t get the job, but at the end of the day, he believes that hiring Brady was the right move for the Bills.

Philip Rivers Credits Bills for Making Right Call With Joe Brady Hire

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Rivers wrapped up his playing career at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign after 17 strong seasons as one of the better quarterbacks in the pros. After four years away from the game, he burst back onto the scene at the end of the 2025 campaign when the Indianapolis Colts lured him out of retirement to fill in for Daniel Jones after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Once the year wrapped up, Rivers went back into retirement, but it seemed like there was a shot he would be sticking around the NFL in a different capacity. That’s because the Bills asked Rivers to interview for their head coach opening, despite the fact that he had no prior coaching experience in the pros on his resume.

While he did meet with the team, Rivers eventually bowed out of the running for the job, as the team set its sights on promoting Brady. Ultimately, Rivers didn’t get the gig, but at the end of the day, he revealed that he is grateful for the experience, while also making it clear that he believes Brady was the right guy for the job.

“Super thankful to those guys, just for the opportunity,” Rivers said on “Move the Sticks.” “It seems like it’s in great hands with Coach Brady and what they’ve got going. But it was a great experience. Thankful for it. I think it helped me as a person.”

Could Philip Rivers Become an NFL Head Coach in the Future?

Getty Former Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers was in the running for the head coach job with the Buffalo Bills

Since calling it a career, Rivers has been coaching high school football for the St. Michael Catholic Cardinals, but making the jump to the NFL is obviously not an easy task. Having played quarterback at a high level for over 15 years, Rivers has a great grasp on the game of football, so if he were to want to become a head coach in the pros down the line, he would seemingly have the qualifications required for any opening.

For now, Rivers has found his way out of the spotlight, but it would not be a surprise to see him return to the NFL in the future. The Bills, meanwhile, appear to have made the right move by tabbing Brady as their new head coach, and he will look to continue his strong start to his stint with the team when they return to action for a Week 4 divisional clash against the New England Patriots.