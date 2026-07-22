Bills’ $46 Million Star Labeled Top NFL MVP Candidate

In the last 20 years, only twice has the NFL Most Valuable Player winner not been a quarterback — and not since 2012, when Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson brought home the trophy.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra believes the Buffalo Bills have a player on their roster who could join that list of outliers in 2026 with NFL All-Pro running back James Cook, putting him atop his list of the league’s best non-quarterback NFL MVP candidates.

“The attention this offseason has been on the Bills’ wide receivers, but Cook will remain a vital cog that paces the offense,” Patra wrote. “Defenses can’t help but key on Josh Allen, and the addition of DJ Moore could force more attention. That should keep lanes open for Cook to Corvette his way through. Joe Brady, unshackled from his predecessor at head coach, could lean more on the pass attack, but he shouldn’t get too far away from Cook. He could even utilize his top RB more in the passing attack in 2026.”

Were Cook to somehow win NFL MVP in 2026, it would be the 1st time since 1998 that 2 active players on the same roster won NFL MVP with the same team. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named NFL MVP following the 2024 season.

That might also equal a Super Bowl win. In 1998, Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis joined quarterback John Elway as NFL MVP winners after the duo led their team to consecutive Super Bowl wins.

James Cook Still on Quest for NFL Respect

The rest of the NFL doesn’t seem to understand how good Cook is quite yet.

Cook made a small leap up in ESPN’s annual Top 10 position rankings, going from No. 8 among running backs in 2025 to No. 7 in 2026 after he became the first Bills player to lead the AFC in rushing since Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas in 1993 and the first Bills player to lead the NFL in rushing since O.J. Simpson did it in consecutive seasons in 1975 and 1976.

“Cook should probably be ranked higher based on his overall body of work, but older players in front of him won’t relinquish the votes,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 7. “Cook was close to surpassing Henry but ultimately didn’t. But he was one of five players to appear on every ballot, thanks to a league-leading 1,621 rushing yards last season. He also led the league in rushing yards over expected (358). Cook is the first Buffalo player to lead the AFC in rushing since Thurman Thomas in 1993. He’s also the first Bill to lead the NFL since O.J. Simpson (1975-76).”

Bills Rewarded Cook With Big-Money Deal in 2025

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last 3 seasons, which has led to 3 consecutive Pro Bowl Selections and his 1st NFL All-Pro selection in 2025.

The Bills rewarded Cook with a 4-year, $46 million contract extension — worth up to $48 million with incentives — before the 2025 season. It’s a deal that could look like an incredible steal if Cook delivers another big season in 2026.

Cook is the younger brother of 4-time NFL All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook, a fellow 2nd-round pick who last played in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

“The extension comes a day after Cook returned to Bills practice Tuesday following a hold-in that spanned more than a week, during which the running back missed Buffalo’s first preseason game,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote on August 13, 2025. “Cook was in full uniform and fully participated throughout Tuesday’s session. He missed four practices during the hold-in, although he did warm up with the team before the preseason game.”