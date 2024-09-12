Ex-Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares ‘Insider Scoop’ on Josh Allen Injury

Ryan Fitzpatrick has some insider information on Josh Allen’s nagging injury.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback opened up about the hand injury Allen suffered in the team’s 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on September 8, sharing that Allen is showing some improvement.

The Bills quarterback fell onto his left hand while scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown, though he was ultimately able to return and finish the game after having it taped. Though the team said Allen would play in the Thursday Night Football showdown with the Miami Dolphins, there were some lingering questions about whether he might be limited.

Fitzpatrick put an end to those fears, revealing that Allen seems to have full use of his injured hand.

“Well, I’ll give you some real insider scoop,” Fitzpatrick said in an appearance on “Up & Adams” on September 12. “I Facetimed with him yesterday, he was holding the phone with his left hand. So I think we’ll be OK.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares Experience With Hand Injuries

Fitzpatrick has some experience playing with an injured non-throwing hand. The former NFL journeyman said he once had to undergo surgery on his left hand but was able to play just a few days later with a cast over his thumb.

17-year NFL vet QB Ryan Fitzpatrick shares some INSIDE SCOOP on Josh Allen's non-throwing hand injury… ✋🔊@FitzMagic_14 @heykayadams #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/c473xSFy6C — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 12, 2024

Fitzpatrick said he’s not worried about Allen, but there could be some early signs in Thursday’s game about whether he faces any limitations.

“We’ll look at that early in the game to say is he if he’s going under center, how are the handoffs with the left hand,” Fitzpatrick said. “Those’ll be the two things I’ll be looking for early to make sure it’s not bothering him. He’s using his right hand to throw, so he’ll be good in that aspect.”

Josh Allen’s Lingering Injury

Allen was able to return to Sunday’s win over the Cardinals with no apparent limitations. He finished the game completing 18-of-23 passes for 232 yards with two passing touchdowns and added 39 rushing yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills quarterback said after the game that he felt fine, but admitted that he needed to take fewer risks on the field. He went airborne to jump over Cardinals center Budda Baker on the play, falling hard to the turf in the endzone and landing on his left hand.

“The first rushing touchdown, I kind of lowered the shoulder, knowing that was a corner,” the Bills quarterback said of his first touchdown, via ESPN. “Second time, I knew it was Budda, and Budda’s a good player and he’ll lay the boom on you, so I decided to go up and over, but probably can’t make a living doing that, but here we are.”

Allen quarterback may be taking some precautions in Thursday’s game against the Dolphins, reporter Matt Parrino noted in a post on X.

“Josh Allen is full participant in practice today. Here he is throwing,” Parrino wrote. “He’s wearing a glove on his left non throwing hand. This is the only media open portion viewing period of the week before Thursday night against the Dolphins.”