Bills Have ‘Centerpiece Star’ on Defense With Former 2nd Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills lacked any real defensive stars on the roster in 2025 — a point underlined when they were sent packing by the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round.

Of the 6 postseason honors the Bills earned in 2025 — 2 NFL All-Pro picks and 4 Pro Bowlers — exactly zero were on the defensive side of the ball.

So, the Bills need stars, and they need them right away.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks they may have 1 in the making with safety and 2024 2nd-round pick Cole Bishop.