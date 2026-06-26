Ex-Eagles Star Denies Being ‘Locker Room Cancer’ Throughout Career

There are just a few players in NFL history who, when you put a microphone in front of them, can go off like controversial former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson’s full spectrum of takes was on display in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic’s Tim Graham, where he talked about everything from being labeled a locker-room cancer to taking joy in the Eagles losing more and more players off the Super Bowl-winning team he was a part of in 2024.

Gardner-Johnson, 28, signed a 1-year, $3.5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in March and is on his 7th team in 8 seasons — including 2 separate stints with the Eagles — and his 4th team in the last 15 months.

The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans shortly after their Super Bowl win in February 2025, and he was cut by the Texans just 3 games into his tenure. He was briefly on the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens before finishing the season with the Chicago Bears.

“One of the narratives is I’m a cancer in the locker room,” Gardner-Johnson told Graham. “That just came out when? After Houston? Where was that after the Super Bowl loss? Where was that after the Super Bowl win? When we do our homework and really think about it, where have I been a cancer?”

CJGJ Seems Like Definition of Locker-Room Cancer

With the latest article, Gardner-Johnson managed to trash the Eagles, Ravens, and Texans in 1 fell swoop. Add to that times in the past where he’s also thrown another 1 of his former teams, the Detroit Lions, directly under the bus, and, yes, he starts to seem like a bit of a locker-room cancer. Maybe the exact definition of it.

Regarding his last stint with the Eagles, Graham observed that Gardner-Johnson seemed happy that his old team was starting to lose players from their Super Bowl-winning team in 2024 through free agency and trades.

“Gardner-Johnson seemed to take glee in what he considers a dismantling of Philadelphia’s championship squad,” Graham wrote. “The Eagles on June 1 traded star receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. Gardner-Johnson also chided them for losing free-agent safety Reed Blankenship to the Texans as a roundabout replacement for himself.”

“Saquon (Barkley), I hope you’re happy!” Gardner-Johnson said to Graham. “You see that band’s getting broken up.”

Outside of football, perhaps the most incredible revelation by Gardner-Johnson, 28, was that he already has 6 children, with their ages as 15, 12, 7, 3, 3, 2, and 1.

‘Most Annoying Player’ & ‘Biggest Trash Talker’

Gardner-Johnson, who led the NFL in interceptions in 2022 with 6 interceptions and added 6 interceptions for the Eagles in 2024, has been named both the NFL’s “Most Annoying Player” and “Biggest Trash Talker” in anonymous polls voted on by his fellow players.

From The Athletic: “Last season we asked players to name the biggest trash-talker. This year, we broadened the question to most annoying, leaving it to the players’ discretion to decide what qualified as annoying. Well, last year’s biggest trash-talker, Philadelphia Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, took the crown again.”

Trash-talking opponents is 1 thing. Trash-talking your teammates is another. Gardner-Johnson was reportedly released by the Texans, in part, because he wouldn’t stop criticizing his teammates.

“It was a locker room issue and ultimately this just wasn’t a good fit for the team and for a talented player … after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more, per league sources, and even communicating that he wanted to be traded,” Houston KPRC’s Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.