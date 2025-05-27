Safety Concerns? NFL Writer Reveals One ‘Glaring Weakness’ Entering 2025

The Buffalo Bills have been flirting with making their first trip back to the Super Bowl in over three decades for the last few years with Josh Allen emerging as a superstar under center for the franchise.

Yet, one NFL writer believes there is still one glaring weakness that could act as a big liability for this team achieving its ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi for the first time in franchise history in 2025.

NFL Writer Says the Buffalo Bills Have a Glaring Weakness at Safety Entering the 2025 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills poured a significant amount of the 2025 NFL Draft resources into addressing the defensive side of the ball by selecting Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston, South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders, Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson, and Kentucky DT Deone Walker with their first four picks.

Yet, NFL Writer at For The Win, Christian D’Andrea, believes they could still be a bit vulnerable at the safety entering the 2025 NFL season.

D’Andrea wrote, “Buffalo is hoping its wideout depth can make up for the lack of a true WR1 arrow in Josh Allen’s quiver (pending any Keon Coleman leap). There’s a different fix on the other side of the ball, where the Bills beefed up their pass rush (Joey Bosa, T.J. Sanders) to relieve pressure from a bottom 10 secondary against the pass.”

Certainly what is considered a ‘glaring weakness’ is bit subjective to the person conducting the analysis because many could argue that the wide receiver position is bigger concern than safety, but D’Andrea continues to make a compelling case later in his article.

D’Andrea added, “The biggest liability is the safety duo of Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Each gave up a passer rating of at least 103.0 in coverage. A glow-up from 2024 second round pick Cole Bishop would work wonders here.”

The Bills made the tough decision to part ways with former Pro Bowler Jordan Poyer ahead of the 2024 season. The veteran safety registered 682 total tackles, 22 interceptions, and eight forced fumbles over his seven seasons in Buffalo.

This pushed Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin into full-time roles last year, where they responded admirably but still could be viewed as a potential weakness in the eyes of some analysts.

Could Another Player on the Depth Chart Challenge for a Starting Role at Safety in 2025?

When taking a closer look at the production of Rapp and Hamlin last year, both players were serviceable. Each player notched 80+ total tackles while snagging two interceptions on the season. Yet, a critic could point out that neither player generated a sack or forced fumble last season.

It wasn’t all that long ago the Bills spent a second round pick on Utah S Cole Bishop in the 2024 NFL Draft, who had a quiet rookie year with just 34 total tackles and one forced fumble in a reserve role behind the aforementioned starters.

If Bishop can stay healthy this training camp, he could certainly push Hamlin for more playing time — if not the full-time role altogether.

Other players who are looking to make an impact for this secondary in 2025 are Darrick Forrest, Cam Lewis, and fifth round pick Jordan Hancock from Ohio State.