Bills Trend Gives Them An Optimistic Prediction Ahead Of Week 1

The Buffalo Bills will still be reeling after losing another tight playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, putting quarterback Josh Allen at 0-4 against 3 x champion, Patrick Mahomes.

But despite still feeling the pain of having what was previously one of the more effect QB sneaks in the NFL get clipped to just a 40% success rate in the AFC Championship game, Grant Cordon of NFL Network has some positive news for the team and fans alike.

Given that Josh Allen won the Most Valuable Player award – somewhat controversially – over previous 2 x MVP, Lamar Jackson, two trends suggest that the Bills should outmatch the Ravens in their blockbuster Week 1 meeting.

“In Week 1 rematches of playoff games from the previous seasons,” Cordon writes, “the postseason winner has won each of the last seven contests, including the Chiefs beating the Ravens last year — and the Detroit Lions defeating the Los Angeles Rams.”

“Furthermore, it will mark the fourth Week 1 matchup all time between an MVP and an MVP runner-up regardless of position. In each of the following showdowns, the MVP’s team came out on top, per NFL Research.” Multiple Trends Seem To Point To One Projected Outcome In Week 1 However, it must be noted that whilst Baltimore has not managed to have success against Buffalo in the postseason, they have the edge against the Bills in the regular season during the Jackson/Allen era.

“The Ravens are coming off a 12-5 campaign in which they won their second AFC North title in a row. Jackson was stellar to the tune of 45 offensive TDs, with 41 through the air, 4,172 passing yards and 915 rushing yards.”

“Among Baltimore’s regular-season wins was a 35-10 Week 4 victory over Buffalo in which Jackson had three total TDs. He’s 2-1 in the regular season against Allen, but 0-2 in the playoffs.”