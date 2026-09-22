Bills Safety Responds to NFL’s Punishment for Week 1 Actions

The Buffalo Bills cruised to a 41-31 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to push their record to 2-0 on the season. In their first game at Highmark Stadium, the Bills raced out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back, and with each win, they continue to solidify themselves as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI.

For one player, though, his attention is still on Week 1. That player would be veteran safety Sam Franklin Jr., who picked up a fine from the NFL for an illegal hit in Buffalo’s season-opening win. However, he isn’t moving on from this just yet, as he has made a decision on whether or not to appeal this punishment from the league.

Sam Franklin Jr. Appeals Week 1 Fine

All three players fined for "major" infractions in Week 1 have appealed their fines. Under the recently modified NFL-NFLPA policy, they're eligible to receive 50% of the fine back at the end of the season if they don't commit the same violation again. https://t.co/bIjOuVeqse— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2026

Franklin is in his seventh year in the pros, as he has managed to carve out a role for himself as a core special teams player who can also wear several different hats when used on defense. Back in 2020, Franklin entered the league as a linebacker, but he has since been used as a versatile safety who can make plays as a tackler in the box.

In Week 1, Franklin found himself in hot water after he was penalized for a blindside block against the Houston Texans. Not only did Franklin cost his team 15 yards, but his wallet got a little bit lighter, as the NFL decided to fine him $9,425 for his hit, which was one of the more expensive fines from the first week of action.

This blindside block was labeled a major infraction by the NFL, with three infractions in any category resulting in a one-game suspension. While the category of foul cannot be appealed, the fine itself can be appealed, and Franklin has decided to appeal his fine in an attempt to save himself some money.

“All three players fined for ‘major’ infractions in Week 1 have appealed their fines,” Pelissero reported. “Under the recently modified NFL-NFLPA policy, they’re eligible to receive 50% of the fine back at the end of the season if they don’t commit the same violation again.”

Bills Turn Attention to Week 3 Clash vs. Chargers

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Joe Brady of the Buffalo Bills reacts after his team’s touchdown against the Houston Texans in the second quarter of a game at NRG Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Franklin can receive 50% of this fine back if he makes it through the rest of the season without committing a blindside block, and while he obviously isn’t going out of his way to commit this sort of foul, it may be difficult to make it through the rest of the season without doing so. Regardless, there’s an incentive for Franklin to avoid making illegal hits throughout the remainder of the year now.

As for the rest of the team, it will head back to the building after enjoying a mini-bye week in the wake of their Thursday Night Football action. The Bills will draw a matchup against a struggling Los Angeles Chargers team, and while they should expect their opponent to put their best foot forward, this is another game that Buffalo should ultimately prevail in.