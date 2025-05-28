Sean McDermott Breaks Silence on Bills Being Selected for ‘Hard Knocks’

It’s no secret the Buffalo Bills are not happy about appearing on “Hard Knocks.”

But for the first time publicly, Bills coach Sean McDermott laid out why the organization isn’t feeling excited or privileged to be featured on the annual HBO reality TV show, which will begin filming at training camp in July.

The Bills are being featured on “Hard Knocks” for the first time since the show began in 2001 and are the 19th NFL team to be showcased on the show. But “Hard Knocks” will not be Buffalo’s sole spot in the limelight, since a Bills-themed Hallmark Christmas movie was shot in Western New York last week.

The NFL altered its previous rules that provided teams an exemption if they made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons to make the Bills eligible — since they have one of the league’s most robust fan bases, and this expects to be their final season playing at Highmark Stadium.

“The selection criteria has changed,” McDermott said at his opening-of-OTAs media availability Tuesday. “To some extent, it’s a compliment to them choosing us and selecting our organization.”

Why Are The Bills Unhappy To Be On Hard Knocks?

McDermott cited the series’ invasive nature — with cameras and microphones in the locker room, meeting rooms, coaches offices and on the field — as the top reason why the Bills are less than excited to be featured on “Hard Knocks.”

“The real challenge to us is the authenticity of who we are and building that critical trust,” McDermott said. “That part is going to be challenged because of that third component, whether it’s a microphone or camera in different conversations.”

Still, McDermott did highlight the positive nature of Buffalo being featured on a national level, and its fans getting a glimpse behind the scenes of some of their favorite players.

“The opportunity is there for our fans to get an inside look of what happens,” McDermott said. “There’s a lot that we do that they’ll see, which I think is great for the fans.

“The opportunity for us to really be who we are. A lot of people see us, they show up at our stadium every week, and they see us live, and they see who we are and how much these guys love each other, and our personality comes out. I think it’ll offer many a chance to see us beneath the surface as well.”

Who Else Is On ‘Hard Knocks’ This Year?

McDermott jokingly told reporters “you know me, I’m very open,” referencing his penchant for keeping reporters and fans on a need-to-know basis.

Plus, he saw how his former boss Joe Schoen was raked across the coals when he and the New York Giants were featured on “Hard Knocks” offseason, which also reportedly led to more discomfort with Buffalo being featured.

But Schoen and the Giants will have the chance for a redo, since New York will again be highlighted by HBO, this time during the 2025 NFL season. The series’ in-season portion will feature a division for the second straight year, and this year “Hard Knocks: In Season” will showcase the NFC East.

“Hard Knocks: In Season” followed the AFC North teams, the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, in 2024.