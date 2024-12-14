Bills HC Sean McDermott Issues 5-Word Warning to Team

After watching his team struggle to contain the Los Angeles Rams on offense, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has a warning for his team that will now face an even more potent foe.

The Bills will be taking on the league’s best offense when they travel to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday, a game that could determine whether the Bills remain in the race for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Ahead of this week’s game, McDermott warned that the team would need to shore up the mistakes that plagued them in a 44-42 loss to the Rams last week — and would need a sense of urgency to do it.

“We’ve got to get better,” McDermott said.

Sean McDermott Stresses ‘Mentality’ as Bills Face Lions

McDermott told reporters that his team needed to adopt the right mentality against Detroit. He noted that the Bills would need to win at the line of scrimmage against a well-rounded offense.

“We’ve got to perform better, and that starts in practice today,” McDermott said on Dec. 11. “It is a mentality. It is an attitude. And if you want to play good defense, that’s where it starts… There’s not a whole lot of shortcuts or ways around it. It’s got to be a mentality for us, first and foremost, that we carry through the rest of the season.”

The Bills head coach also stressed the need to maintain a sense of urgency, which could be a challenge for a team that already clinched its fifth straight AFC East title at the start of December and is now playing for seeding.