Bills Head Coach Delivers 2-Word Update on Josh Allen’s Injury

Bills quarterback Josh Allen at Ford Field on December 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions 48-42 in Week 15. During the thrilling matchup, Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on yet another historic performance.

Against the No. 1 team in the NFC, Allen threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns, along with 70 rushing yards and two scores. After Allen became the first player in NFL history with 35 or more total touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, he headed straight to the X-ray room at Ford Field.

While it’s unclear when or how Allen got injured, he took numerous rough hits from the Lions’ defense. The Bills star downplayed any concern after the game. “Yeah, I just took a funky fall,” he told reporters. “More peace of mind than anything. Everything checked out. I’m good.”

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Delivers A Clear Update on Josh Allen’s Injury

While Allen has a history of never letting on if he’s in pain, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to Allen. He’s “all good,” McDermott told reporters on Monday, December 16. While they’re still going through some tests on other players, he reiterated that their superstar quarterback is “all good.”

The Bills already clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East title and a spot in the postseason, however, dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 1 seed remains in play.

McDermott, who became the first coach in franchise history to win 11+ games in five consecutive, seasons, didn’t seem terribly concerned about Allen’s injury immediately after the game. Instead, he applauded Allen’s MVP-level performance. “It’s the best I’ve seen him play and not surprised,” McDermott told reporters. “When he sets a goal for himself, for the team, he’s hard to stop.”

Allen was on the same page. “The mindset we had this week was, ‘Win every play,'” he said. “Whatever the play was, find a way to execute it at the highest level. We were just focused on the next one. Guys made some really good plays tonight.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Is Expected to Play Against the New England Patriots in Week 16

With Allen’s injury status cleared, fans can expect him to start when the Bills host the New England Patriots in Highmark Stadium in Week 16. Buffalo enters the matchup with an 11-3 record while the Patriots (3-11) sit in last place in the AFC East division.

The Bills are on a serious hot streak heading into Sunday’s matchup, which was moved to 4:25 p.m. ET. After taking down the Lions, Buffalo tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with 30+ points scored (8 games). With Allen leading the team, the Bills have a chance to break that NFL record in Week 16.

McDermott couldn’t be more proud of his team’s performances heading into the final few weeks of the regular season. “You could tell there’s an attitude and a focus about them,” he said of his players. “You could tell just something in the locker room, that’s what I’m used to feeling, that’s what I’m used to seeing.”