Bills Sign United Bowl MVP Running Back Ahead of Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills made an addition to their running back room.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X on June 18 that the Bills have signed Ian Wheeler.

“Bills signed former Bears RB Ian Wheeler,” Schefter wrote on X.

Wheeler played college football at Howard from 2019 to 2023 and went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. After going undrafted, he signed with the Chicago Bears but was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the third preseason game. He was released at the end of the 2025 training camp with an injury settlement

Wheeler then signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad but was released just a week later. After not signing on with another team for the rest of the 2025 season, the 5-foot-10 running back signed with the Louisville Kings of the United Football League.

The 24-year-old had plenty of success in the UFL, which helped Louisville win the championship. He was named the 2026 United Bowl Most Valuable Player after rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Wheeler is set to wear No. 27 for the Bills, the team announced.

James Cook Leads Bills RB Room

Although Buffalo signed Wheeler, the team’s running back room is led by James Cook.

Cook led the NFL in rushing yards last season, but he still wants more, as his focus is on helping the Bills win the Super Bowl.

“I mean, it [winning the rushing title] was good, but the ultimate goal is to win a championship. And that didn’t happen,” Cook said at minicamp.

Cook, meanwhile, believes he has to improve his ball security as fumbles were an issue at times for him last season.

Just protect the ball, most importantly,” Cook added. “I didn’t feel like I did good enough job of that, but new season, (I) got the whole offseason to work on (it), and got the summer, so come back ready to go.”

Cook rushed for 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns last season but did fumble six times. He led the NFL in rushing yards and was his third-straight year rushing for 1000+ yards. Cook will begin a four-year, $46 million deal.

Buffalo Competing at a ‘High Level’

The Bills wrapped up minicamp, and the focus turns to training camp.

After minicamp and OTAs wrapped up, Bills quarterback Josh Allen felt like the team was competing at a high level.

“We’re competing at a very high level,” Allen said. “Guys are flying around; we’ve done a good job of connecting.”

Although training camp won’t begin until July, Allen hinted at the offense getting together before that and working out, which Joe Brady believes is good.

“I think those are great opportunities for guys to get together,” Brady said during minicamp. “…They throw, but after that, are they breaking bread together? Are they hanging with each other? … It’s part of the reason we go away for training camp and that’s just another extension of it.”

The Bills open their 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans. Buffalo’s home opener will be the following week on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.