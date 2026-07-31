Bills Sign Free Agent Safety Following UFL Star Turn

The Buffalo Bills have what seems like 2 solid starting safeties in Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Solid on paper, anyway.

The Bills moved to add more depth at safety on Friday by signing UFL star D.J. Miller.

“The Buffalo Bills signed Columbus Aviators DB D.J. Miller Jr. today,” UFL/NFL reporter James Larsen wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Miller is coming off a strong UFL campaign, with 29 tackles, 5 PBU’s, and 3 interceptions. Generated legitimate NFL interest before signing to Buffalo.”

Miller, 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds, played his 1st 3 seasons of college football at Iowa State before transferring to Kent State for his final 2 seasons, where he had 50 tackles, 1 interception, 3 pass deflections, and 1 fumble recovery as a senior in 2023.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. Miller played for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers in 2025 before landing with the Aviators in 2026.

The Bills released safety Wande Owens in a corresponding move.

Cole Bishop Could Become Bills Star in 2026

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Bills might have a star in the making with Bishop, who seems primed for a breakout season in 2026.