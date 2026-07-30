Buffalo Bills Sign 13-TD NFC Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills don’t have any certainty at wide receiver — even with a blockbuster trade for D.J. Moore — so they’re looking to tinker with the position through training camp.

“After working out several wide receivers after Day 2 of training camp, the Bills have signed a new WR — Dante Pettis, a former second-round pick of the 49ers,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “7-year veteran, hasn’t played a ton of special teams, but returned 13 punts and 15 kick returns for the Saints last year.”

Pettis was a 2nd-round pick (No. 44 overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft and has also played for the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints.

In a corresponding move, the Bills also waived wide receiver Jalen Virgil.

In 8 seasons, Pettis has 92 receptions for 1,231 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Dante Pettis Set NCAA Record at Washington

Pettis, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, set the NCAA record with 9 career punt return touchdowns at the University of Washington from 2014 to 2017. He closed his career out by earning All-American honors with 1,189 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also comes from a legendary sports family. His father, former MLB center fielder Gary Pettis, was a 5-time Gold Glove Award winner and has won 2 World Series titles as a coach. His older cousin, Austin Pettis, set the career receiving record at Boise State before playing 4 seasons in the NFL for the Rams.

“Solid secondary receiving option who has spent time on his craft and has the ability to attack and uncover on all three levels,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2018. “Pettis lacks physicality and could struggle to handle in-your-face press corners, so he may see snaps from the slot. While his punt return talent solidifies his draft standing, his ability as route-runner combined with his smooth pass-catching should give him a long, solid career.”

Bills Lacking Many Answers at Wide Receiver

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes the Bills will keep 5 wide receivers on the 53-man roster: Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and rookie Skyler Bell.

Bell has the door open to carve out his own role and do so on a team that seems like it’s just 1 or 2 decent wide receivers from being Super Bowl contenders.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Bell at the top of his list of overlooked NFL rookies creating training camp buzz just weeks out from the start of training camp.

“Plenty of eyes will be on the growing connection between Allen and Moore in training camp, but don’t be surprised if Skyler Bell steals some of the attention,” Knox wrote on July 8. “The fourth-round pick out of UConn is an explosive (4.4-second 40-yard dash) playmaker who can move around the formation and create big plays after the catch. Bell racked up 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season, and his skill set will make him a terrific addition to Joe Brady’s offense … he can fill a valuable role as a contributor who can get open quickly and make plays in space.”

Bell, 6-foot and 190 pounds, had 69 receptions for 755 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2 seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to UConn.

In 2025, Bell had a breakout season and was named a Unanimous All-American after racking up 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games. In 2 seasons with the Huskies, Bell had 151 receptions for 2,138 yards and 18 touchdowns.