Insider Connects Stefon Diggs to Bills Heated Rival in Surprise Move

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs could sign with their rival in free agency.

Diggs is still a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason. He’s hinted at a potential reunion with the Bills, but no deal has been made with any team.

Yet, NFL insider Albert Breer of SI connected Diggs to Buffalo’s rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon.

“The uncertainty around Rice certainly would put the Chiefs in the market for insurance, and from that perspective Stefon Diggs would make a ton of sense. He’s healthy, was productive last year, has played against the Chiefs’ championship teams of the recent past, and could be a crafty plug-and-play piece for Patrick Mahomes & Co,” Breer wrote.

Diggs would help the Chiefs’ offense and add some insurance to the receiver room if Rice is suspended or has to miss time. Although Diggs likely isn’t a No. 1 receiver anymore, he still is a solid receiver who can give Mahomes another target and just make Kansas City’s offense that much better.

Diggs recorded 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns with the Patriots last season. He spent four years with the Bills, recording over 1100 yards in all four years.

Diggs Hints at Bills Reunion

With OTAs underway, Diggs could sign soon, to be available for training camp in July.

An Instagram post from an unnamed account long linked to Diggs shared a video of him wearing a Bills jersey, with a caption that floated the idea of a return.

“Iono might gotta get back in that 14…” the caption read.

Although Diggs hasn’t said the account is his, Josh Allen follows the account. Meanwhile, Bills reporters seemingly confirmed that it is his account.

“A Moore-Diggs-Shakir threesome would cure my sadness,” wrote Nate Geary, a Bills reporter with Buffalo’s WGR 550.

Whether or not the Bills would sign Diggs is uncertain, but he would add some more depth to the wide receiver room. And, as Geary wrote, a Bills wide receiver group led by DJ Moore, Diggs, and Khalil Shakir would be tough to stop.

Allen ‘Very Happy’ Buffalo Added Moore

The Bills have been searching for a No. 1 receiver since trading away Diggs, and this offseason, the team acquired Moore from the Chicago Bears.

Moore has been a No. 1 receiver in the past, and Allen is glad he has the chance to throw to him.

“He’s so smooth. There’s an old saying, it’s ‘slow is smooth, smooth is fast’. And he’s not slow. But he is so smooth and he glides. Some of the cutback, like when he’s got the ball in his hands, he’s a running back,” Allen said.

“He does some unbelievable things. Can move his body in ways that I really haven’t seen someone his size do. So, yeah, it’s been fun to get to throw with him, and we’re just going to continue to grow each and every day that we get those reps in. And I’m very, very happy that we’ve got him.”

Moore recorded 50 receptions for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.