Stefon Diggs Hints at Return to Bills in Cryptic Instagram Post

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs sparked drama with a series of posts hinting at discontentment near the end of his tenure in Buffalo, but now could be using his social media to float the idea of a return.

An account connected to the former All-Pro wide receiver shared a post showing him wearing a Bills jersey, sparking speculation the free agent could consider a return to his former team. Diggs has remained on the open market since being released by the New England Patriots following their Super Bowl loss, and the post has sparked speculation that a Bills comeback could be in the cards.

Does Stefon Diggs Want to Return to the Bills?

The post showed up on an unnamed account that has long been connected to Diggs, sharing a video of him wearing a Bills jersey and a caption that floated the idea of returning.

“Iono might gotta get back in that 14…” the caption read.

Though Diggs did not comment officially on the post, several Bills reporters confirmed that it belongs to him.

“A Moore-Diggs-Shakir threesome would cure my sadness,” wrote Nate Geary, a Bills reporter with Buffalo’s WGR 550.

The account is also followed by some of Diggs’ former teammates with the Bills, including quarterback Josh Allen and running back Zack Moss.