Bills Insider Shoots Down Stefon Diggs Reunion Rumors

The Buffalo Bills have been linked to a potential reunion with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs has posted cryptic posts about a reunion, as have Bills players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Dion Dawkins. However, Bills insider Matt Parrino of NYUP.com and The Shout! Podcast doesn’t think Diggs fits into Buffalo’s roster.

“One of the things I have seen on social media the last couple of days is the Stefon Diggs idea,” Parrino said. “I don’t see the fit with what’s on the roster right now and where an aging Stefon Diggs, who would primarily play in the slot for wherever he signs this season, how that is going to get worked into this specific wide receiver room.

“You are talking about Shakir who’s slot dominant, you play Dalton Kincaid a ton in the slot, and you are probably going to try and work Keon in there at times if you can. I don’t know if there is a fit for Stefon Diggs.”

If Diggs is going to play in the slot, the Bills appear set at that position, which is why Parrino doesn’t think a reunion will happen. His co-host, Ryan Talbot, agreed and felt like Diggs’ relationship with Josh Allen was fractured and wouldn’t be good to bring him back.

Diggs recorded 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Diggs Continues to Fuel Bills Reunion Rumors

With Diggs still a free agent, he has fueled plenty of rumors about his future.

Diggs has played into the idea of returning to Buffalo, as he commented on Dion Dawkins’ Instagram post, and the offensive linemen made a bold comment.

“aye Diggyy it’s time brother,” Dawkins replied, adding a series of airplane emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Diggs has hinted at a reunion with the Bills. He posted a video on an Instagram page that is allegedly his of a highlight-reel package of his in Buffalo with the caption reading, Iono might gotta get back in that 14.

Whether or not the Bills and Diggs have a mutual interest in a reunion is uncertain. But, Parrino doesn’t think it will happen.

Bills WR Looking to Prove Doubters Wrong

If the Bills don’t add another wide receiver, Buffalo has some intriguing camp competitions.

Keon Coleman is looking to play a factor after last year’s disappointing season. Meanwhile, Joshua Palmer is healthy and hopeful he can make an impact after a frustrating first year in Buffalo.

“I wouldn’t say I’m washing away year one,” Palmer shared. “It still left a bad taste in my mouth, especially not being able to play with the guys down the stretch. I don’t want to wash anything away. If anything, I’ve learned from it.”

Palmer had an injury-filled season and he’s eager to show what he can do being 100 percent healthy.

“I’m feeling a lot better, starting to feel a lot more like myself,” Palmer said on Wednesday. “(I’m) close to pre-injury.”

Palmer recorded just 22 receptions for 303 yards and never recorded a touchdown, which was a disappointing first year in Buffalo.