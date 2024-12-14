Stefon Diggs Sends 6-Word Message on Bills QB Josh Allen Winning MVP

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2024.

The Buffalo Bills surprised the NFL world by trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in April.

The Bills ate over $31 million in dead money and took a $4 million cap hit to part ways with quarterback Josh Allen‘s No. 1 wide receiver. Buffalo also sent Houston a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Bills received a 2025 second-rounder.

The wide receiver’s departure came a month after the Bills abruptly cut several key veterans in a cap-saving move. With so much turnover, the Bills appeared to be in rebuilding mode, taking a year to reset.

However, the Bills went on to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC East title. Entering Week 15, Buffalo sits in second place in the AFC with a 10-3 record, and much credit is due to Allen and his heroic performances. The 28-year-old quarterback is in the midst of the best season of his career and leading the MVP race.

Diggs, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending injury after just eight games with the Texans. After tearing his ACL on a non-contact play during Houston’s 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the 31-year-old has been laying low.

He tweeted on Friday, December 13, “Speaking less.. praying more,” to which a fan replied, “Hows you healing? Think Josh is gonna get MVP this year?”

“On schedule,” Diggs wrote of his progress. As for Allen winning MVP, “he should shorty balling fr,” the veteran wrote.

Prior to Diggs’ departure, there had been years of tension between the two-time All-Pro and the Bills. On March 30, Diggs responded to a fan’s tweet that stated, “Does Josh benefit from having a top tier receiver, yes. Is he essential to his success, no.” Diggs replied, “You sure ?” and was traded the next day.

Bills QB Josh Allen Shared a Heartfelt Sentiment After Buffalo Traded Stefon Diggs

Allen told reporters about three weeks after Diggs was traded, “We’ve made a lot of changes this offseason, lost a lot of veteran leadership. Stef being one of them. I guess that’s the nature of the business. Going into Year 7 now, it is what it is. I don’t get paid to make changes on the team.”

“I shared a text with him,” Allen said of Diggs, “and got one back. Just thanking him for everything he did for me and always have a spot in my heart for him, always love that guy like a brother, I wish him nothing but the best… He meant a lot. You look at the statistics, numbers don’t lie.”

On what he learned from Diggs, “His mentality. The way he attacked every practice was infectious, especially to the younger guys.” As for his lasting memory of Diggs, “The receiver that helped me become the quarterback that I am today.”

Josh Allen and The Bills Face a Tough Challenge Against the Detroit Lions on Sunday

Allen made NFL history last week, becoming the first quarterback to ever throw three touchdowns and rush for three touchdowns in a single game. However, the Bills still fell 44-42 to the Los Angeles Rams. While the Bills look to usurp the No. 1 seed from the Kansas City Chiefs, they need to get a win over the Detroit Lions on December 15.

The Lions sit atop the NFC with a 12-1 record. Allen knows beating them on the road will be no easy feat.

“It’s a really, really well coached team and they’ve battled with a lot of injuries throughout the season on that defensive side and you wouldn’t know by watching the film because they know their film and they attack on each and every play, and we got to be ready for them,” Allen told reporters.