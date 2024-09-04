Stefon Diggs Throws Subtle Shade at Bills Over Controversial Exit

Stefon Diggs is breaking his silence on this year’s controversial exit from the Buffalo Bills and throwing some subtle shade at the team over the messy split.

The Bills shipped Diggs to the Houston Texans in a deal last March, an abrupt end to a successful but complicated tenure in Buffalo. Diggs helped turn the team into perennial Super Bowl contenders, but also attracted controversy with cryptic statements and building frustrations with the team and quarterback Josh Allen.

Diggs is now opening up about the move, hinting in an interview with GQ Sports that he felt slighted at his diminishing role in the offense as the year went on.

Stefon Diggs: ‘I Was in the Worst Mental Space’

More than a year before the trade that sent him to Houston, Diggs was already sparking speculation that he may be unhappy in Buffalo. He was seen growing visibly frustrated with Allen during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, then shared a series of social media posts throughout the offseason hinting at discontent with the team.

In his interview this week, Diggs admitted that he was not in a good mental space during the 2023 season.

“Last year, I was in the worst mental space I’ve been in since I’ve been in the league,” Diggs said. “If I’m not in a good space, obviously that’s not the best for me. So that’s when things had to start shaking out.”

Stefon Diggs Talks ‘Blame’ for Late-Season Slump

Diggs had a strong start to the 2023 season. Through the first six games of the season, he was on pace for a season of 139 catches for 1,757 yards and 14 touchdowns. But over the next seven games, Diggs had the same number of targets but saw his pace drop off significantly.

Diggs continued to play a lesser role in the playoffs, making seven catches for 52 yards in the wild-card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and just three catches for 21 yards in a divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Diggs also had a critical drop in the Chiefs loss, missing on a long pass that would have put the Bills in field goal range late in the fourth quarter.

Diggs hinted that he wasn’t the problem over the course of the second-half slump, throwing some subtle shade at the team.