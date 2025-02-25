Hi, Subscriber

Bills Fans Thrilled As Team Gets "Stunning" Bargain In Re-Signing 1,500 Yard WR

Khalil Shakir
Khalil Shakir

The Buffalo Bills will still be reeling from yet another postseason where they once again were knocked out by the Kansas City Chiefs, now for the fourth time in the past five years.

The Bills defense always outperforms the sum of their parts under head coach Sean McDermott, but general manager, Brandon Beane, will likely look to upgrade that side of the ball early on in this year’s draft – particularly given the strong defensive lineman class.

One unit on the offense that will also likely require some freshening up is the receiver unit, whose leading receiver, Khalil Shakir, came in at just 821 receiving yards.

But for a young player with few other weapons around him, his production is certainly nothing to be sniffed at – something the Bills front office certainly agree with, as they just signed the Boise State alum to a 4 year, $60 million deal on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport.

Bills Re-Sign Leading Receiver to 4 Year Deal – Fans Thrilled

In signing their WR1 to a 4 year deal, the Bills Mafia were more than happy; even analysts were shocked at how good a deal – one that Bills radio host, Nate Geary, termed as “genuinely stunning” – the Bills received in retaining Shakir.

Bills Get Shakir For A “Steal” After $60 Million Extension

The Bills certainly obtained a great price on a young, ascending player who just turned 25 earlier this month. Based off Spotrac’s valuation of him at around $19 million per year, via Parrino (quoted above), the team got around a a $4 million/year discount – or just over 25%/annum on the projected amount.

Although it is not some earth-shattering piece of deal-making, it certainly represents good negotiation prowess from Beane, and in addition – a vision that he painted of how Shakir can remain a core weapon on a perennially contending team.

Perhaps this means that the team will be more reticent to attack the receiver position early on in the draft, especially with former 33rd overall pick, Keon Coleman, looking to build on a promising debut year.

However, with the only veteran Curtis Samuel under contract through next month alongside Coleman and Shakir, the team must invest in depth options at wideout, whether it be through the draft or free agency.

And maybe the Bills still feel they need that elite-level perimeter weapon to pair with Coleman and Shakir; for $15 million/year is hardly the salary given to high-end, All-Pro caliber WR1s.

All will be revealed in the coming months.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Bills Fans Thrilled As Team Gets "Stunning" Bargain In Re-Signing 1,500 Yard WR

