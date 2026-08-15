3-Time Super Bowl Champion Could be in ‘Danger’ of Missing Bills’ 53-Man Roster

The Buffalo Bills open their preseason on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, and it could be a big day for players competing for a roster spot.

One position group that appears to have a lot of talent secured is wide receiver. The Bills are likely to keep DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer and Skyler Bell, leaving potentially one wide receiver spot open.

Mecole Hardman Jr. is going to be fighting for a roster spot over the next few weeks, and Bills on SI’s John Green thinks Hardman could be in “danger” of losing his roster spot.

“However, so far through two-and-a-half weeks, Hardman Jr. has been fairly solid to start training camp,” Green wrote on Saturday. “And, he’s even got some run as the first-team punt returner for Buffalo. “So, keeping that in mind, if he can manage to make a few plays in the preseason—both in the return game and as a receiver—then his chances of sneaking onto the final 53-man roster will increase dramatically.

“However, if he falters, then the same can be said about his chances of being off the roster, too. Undoubtedly, the next few weeks are critical for the former Kansas City Chiefs wideout, who caught the game-sealing touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII just a couple of years ago.”

The Bills Signed Hardman Last November

Hardman has spent seven seasons in the NFL, including six with the Chiefs, one with the New York Jets, and one with the Bills. He won three Super Bowls while with the Chiefs. Throughout his career, he has played in 82 games, recording 178 receptions for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season, Hardman appeared in two games for the Bills, making only one reception.

Hardman Now Could be Looking at a Roster Spot in a New Prediction

Since Hardman is on the roster bubble, projections will vary until the final cut-down date on Aug. 30. While some outlets may not have Hardman making the active roster, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia now included him in his latest 53-man roster prediction.

“We’re at our first change from the pre-camp 53-man roster projection. Last time, I had Hardman on the outside looking in, thinking the Bills could try the rookie Bell as their punt returner,” Buscaglia wrote on Friday. “During open practices, Bell was rarely involved in punt return reps. On top of that, everyone else besides Hardman was either a roster long shot or struggled in those punt-return reps. Now, Bell is injured. Even though Hardman may only be a onesie position as a punt returner, they might have to keep him and try to work him into a handful of offensive snaps to make it worthwhile.”

It will be interesting to see how the Bills handle their 53-man roster. Since Buffalo is in win-now mode, it might be more willing to keep veteran players with Super Bowl experience, like Hardman, over younger players. This could help Hardman make the active roster by the end of training camp.