Bills Face Super Bowl Warning Over Potential ‘Downfall’

“The Buffalo Bills’ defensive unit has surrendered 86 points in the last two weeks alone, and it registered just a single takeaway in those eight quarters. Earlier this year, we saw it get gashed by the Ravens,” Gagnon noted.

“There’s still plenty of talent there, though, and the high-powered offense can do a lot of the heavy lifting. But we know the Bills are vulnerable at times defensively and that could easily be their downfall.”

Sean McDermott Takes Responsibility for Defense

The Bills just took down the NFC’s top team, the Detroit Lions, in a 48-42 shootout on Sunday. The previous week they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 44-42, with head coach Sean McDermott saying after the game that he “probably didn’t have them prepared the way I needed to” defensively.

McDermott said the Bills players realized they fell below expectations against the Rams and vowed to come out stronger against the Lions.

McDermott also praised his team, saying they’re able to bounce back quickly from setbacks.

Bills Face Injuries on Defense

The Bills have been hampered by a series of injuries on defense, including some major hits to the secondary. The team missed both of its starting safeties, Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin, for Sunday’s game against the Lions while starting cornerback Rasul Douglas was also out.

The Bills listed both Douglas and Hamlin as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, but Douglas seemed optimistic that he might be able to play.

“I’m good,” he said after Thursday’s practice, via SI.com. “Last week I was close.”

The Bills have also been getting some good news on the injury front. Star linebacker Matt Milano was able to return at the start of December after missing the first 11 games of the season. The Bills also recently activated rookie defensive lineman DeWayne Carter, who spent a stretch of the season on injured reserve after undergoing wrist surgery.