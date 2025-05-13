Record-Setting QB Lands NFL Contract After Bills Minicamp Stint

The Buffalo Bills are set in their depth chart at quarterback as training camp nears, but may have just helped another up-and-coming signal-caller land an NFL contract.

The Green Bay Packers announced that they signed quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who is coming off a collegiate career where he became one of the most successful Canadian quarterbacks ever. Elgersma got invites to both the Bills’ and Packers’ rookie minicamps, landing a contract in Green Bay with the chance to earn a spot on the active roster.

Bills Hosted Canadian Standout

The Bills have been known to bring in local standouts for their rookie minicamp, including Lancaster, N.Y., native and University at Buffalo standout Joe Andreessen last season. This year it was the London, Ont., native Elgersma who got a chance as one of two rookie quarterbacks invited to minicamp in Buffalo.

As Justin Dunk of 3DownNation noted, Elgersma also made a big impression on Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. He will now have the chance to fight for a spot on the depth chart behind starter Jordan Love.

After the signing, Elgersma’s agents released a statement thanking the Packers for giving him a shot.

“Very grateful that Taylor signed an NFL contract with the Packers,” his agents Craig Schaeffer and Fred Weinrauch said. “He was fortunate that he had more than a handful of choices of teams who wanted to him, but he loved his 30 visit in Green Bay and the culture of development under Coach LaFleur, Coach Mannion, and Coach Vrable. He’s excited to get to work and win a job!”

Elgersma earned the Hec Crighton Trophy last season, Canada’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. He completed 73.5% of his passes for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, adding 223 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He also set a Canadian bowl record with 452 yards while throwing five touchdown passes.

Bills Set at Quarterback

While the Bills needed to invite a quarterback to throw passes at rookie minicamp, the team appears set with its depth chart heading into offseason practices. The Bills opted against adding a quarterback in the NFL draft or undrafted free agency, leaving veterans Mitch Trubisky and Mike White to vie for the No. 2 spot behind Josh Allen.

The Bills have faced some scrutiny over their quarterback plans. The Athletic’s Tim Graham suggested before the NFL draft that the team find a young signal-caller to grow into a long-term backup behind Allen.

Graham noted that Buffalo’s Super Bowl teams of the early 1990s had the steady Frank Reich as backup to Jim Kelly, a quarterback capable of filling in and winning. It was Reich who led the team’s 32-point comeback against the Houston Oilers in the 1993 wild-card round.

“Granted, the dropoff from Allen to any replacement is immense, perhaps ruinous. But assuming any long-term Allen absence automatically equals a lost season would be managerial malpractice,” Graham wrote. “Myriad examples exist of backup quarterbacks not only keeping seasons afloat, but also being the hero. Frank Reich never has to pay for a milkshake in Buffalo again.”