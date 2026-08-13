Pegula Family Shares Major News Before Bills Preseason Opener

The Buffalo Bills kick off the 2026 NFL season in their brand-new $2.2 billion stadium. During the first-ever team event at the new Highmark Stadium, the annual Blue and Red practice, Bills owner Terry Pegula and his wife, Kim Pegula, made a rare on-field appearance.

For Kim, who suffered cardiac arrest and a brain injury in June 2022, this was her first major outing in two years. She last appeared with the team at the Bills facility during training camp in July 2024.

The couple’s son, Matthew Pegula, joined them on the field on August 8 as they soaked in the venue’s record-breaking crowd. Kim, 57, played a huge role in the stadium’s development.

Kim is also a mom to daughters Jessica and Kelly Pegula. While Jessica is a U.S. tennis star ranked World No. 3, her little sister keeps a much lower profile. Kelly rarely posts on Instagram, but she shared some major news just before the Bills’ preseason opener this weekend.

Terry and Kim Pegula’s Youngest Daughter Kelly’s Wedding is ‘Almost’ Here

Kelly, who hasn’t posted on Instagram since October 2024, shared her engagement photos and captioned the post, “Almost there 💕,” along with credits to the celebrity photographer, hair, styling, and makeup.

Even Jessica couldn’t help but comment, “Oh? She posted?” Jessica’s husband, Taylor Gahagen, commented with a simple “🔥” emoji. Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s wife Hayley, added, “Omg love these!!!❤️🔥.”

Kelly did not reveal the date or tag her future husband. Considering Pegula has a net worth of $9.3 billion, the nuptials will likely be a stunning affair.

The couple may plan to tie the knot before the 2026 NFL season kicks off next month. However, if the couple planned the date around her sister’s tennis schedule, they may not tie the knot until the U.S. Open concludes in mid-September.

Kelly may also follow in her sister’s footsteps and get married during the Bills’ bye week, which is Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Kim’s most recent Instagram post, shared in October 2021, features Jessica’s wedding day. Kim posted a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her daughter and son-in-law and wrote, “Congrats to Jessie and Taylor on their wedding this weekend in Asheville, NC! The Biltmore was an amazing place to spend the bye week.”

Jessica Pegula Said Kelly’s Ability to Perform CPR Saved Her Mother’s Life

Jessica opened up her mother’s medical emergency in a moving essay published in The Player’s Tribune in February 2023

One of the most poignant parts is when she describes how Kelly, who needed to get her CPR certification for a new job, saved their mother’s life.

“My mom was asleep when my dad woke up to her going into cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while,” she wrote. “My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived. She saved her life. Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life, followed by the critical job performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat.”