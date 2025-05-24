The Most Important Buffalo Bills Players of 2025

The Buffalo Bills keep getting so close to the Super Bowl, and then, they fall just a little short. Hopefully the 2025 season is the season that changes that tradition. The team has one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen, and he even won the league’s coveted MVP award last season, so the future is looking good.

So, who are the most important Bills players of 2025? Now that the NFL draft and NFL schedule have been released, PFF has unleashed its report of each NFL team’s three best players of 2025. In the May 20 piece, NFL analyst and expert Trevor Sikkema states, “While quarterback remains the most important position in the sport, every roster has a core, the foundational players who will ultimately determine the ceiling and stability of a team in 2025.”

Buffalo Bills’ Most Crucial Players of 2025

Sikkema’s choices for the most important players on the Buffalo Bills’ roster make sense. Going through his tally, it’s interesting how many quarterbacks in the league didn’t make the cut for the top three most important players on their rosters. But, in the case of the Bills, of course, Allen is in there. It would be a huge mistake not to include him.

Sikkema’s picks for the top players for the Bills in 2025 are Allen, OT Dion Dawkins and CB Christian Benford.

“Allen earned an elite 93.1 overall offensive grade in 2024, his fifth straight season above 90.0,” Sikkema notes. “Dawkins maintained his high-level pass protection, posting an 81.6 pass-blocking grade, his eighth consecutive year above 76.0. Benford recorded 0.57 WAR, sixth among all NFL cornerbacks and the highest mark among his teammates outside of Josh Allen.”

So, it’s all about numbers, and there’s no denying that these guys all have the numbers that make them among the most important players on the Bills’ squad in in the NFL, in general.

Josh Allen’s Latest Quarterback Ranking is ‘Elite’

In a separate PFF feature out published on May 20, the publication gives its quarterback rankings going into the new season. The roster is “based on a combination of recent performance and career trajectory.”

Allen is in the first tier, which is the “elite” tier. However, he comes in at No. 4, behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, so some Bills fans may want to see him higher on the tally. Still, it’s great to see him easily inside that top tier on the ranking.

“Allen’s 95.4 overall grade over the past three seasons ranks first among all quarterbacks,” PFF states. “His 91.4 passing grade in that span is third, behind Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Despite losing his top two receivers from 2023, Allen didn’t miss a beat in 2024, delivering his most complete season yet and earning his first MVP award.”

For Mahomes, they caution that even though he’s still No. 1, it’s only there by a small margin, stating, “Mahomes still holds the top spot, but the margin has never been slimmer. His passing grade over the past two seasons sits at 86.0, a strong number but a step below the elite level we saw from 2018 through 2022.”